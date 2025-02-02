  • home icon
"You don't deserve it" - The Elite member refuses to face former WWE champion in AEW

Kazuchika Okada has straight out refused to face a former WWE champion in AEW and said that he does not deserve it. This is a nice setup for what looks like a title push for the star.

The Elite has been ably represented by Kazuchika Okada in the absence of The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. While they have been away, there have been some changes when it comes to one faction, and that is the House of Black. With Malakai Black now gone, the stable has been renamed as The Hounds of Hell. Some stars of the group are seemingly set for a singles push, including Buddy Matthews.

On Collision, the former WWE Tag Team Champion and The Rainmaker came face-to-face during a backstage segment. During the confrontation, Matthews challenged Okada to put his Continental Title on the line.

Much to Matthews' disappointment, Okada flat-out rejected the offer and said he did not deserve to get a shot at the Continental Title. The two stars then had a weird exchange, with The Hounds of Hell member insulting the Japanese star.

It will be interesting to see how this feud will take shape in the coming weeks, as Matthews will sooner or later get a singles push.

