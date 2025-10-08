AEW changes Jack Perry's name once again

As revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite, the promotion has made a change to Jack Perry's name within the company once more. This is a slight change to his original in-ring name.For the longest time, he was known as Jungle Boy, and alongside Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt, they formed Jurassic Express. This was the case until 2023, when Perry finally turned heel. He then completely changed his gimmick and dropped his Jungle Boy persona.Amidst his suspension from AEW after the incident with CM Punk, Jack Perry made his way to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and called himself &quot;The Scapegoat&quot;, seemingly a reference to how he felt like he was being given all the heat by the company after things went down with Punk. This new persona of his made its way to AEW after the Young Bucks brought him back as a member of The Elite. This was the case for some time, until the Bucks eventually distanced themselves from him. Now, Perry is no longer a heel and has reunited with Luchasaurus and reformed Jurassic Express. Earlier tonight on Dynamite, they were in action.During their entrance before their match, Justin Roberts introduced him as &quot;Jungle&quot; Jack Perry. It seems that they have found the middle ground for this, as he is no longer Jungle Boy, but Jurassic Express is back and better than ever. This is a great move from AEW, as Perry's character change over the past few years is a complete 360 turn. It would be an abrupt thing to make him pivot back to being Jungle Boy just because of this reunion. It remains to be seen how he and Luchasaurus will do, considering how long it has been since they have competed together as a duo. But there is no denying that the landscape of the tag team division has changed drastically.