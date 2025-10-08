  • home icon
  AEW changes Jack Perry's name once again

By Enzo Curabo

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:41 GMT
Jack Perry recently reunited with Luchasaurus to re-form Jurassic Express [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Jack Perry recently reunited with Luchasaurus to re-form Jurassic Express [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

As revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite, the promotion has made a change to Jack Perry's name within the company once more. This is a slight change to his original in-ring name.

For the longest time, he was known as Jungle Boy, and alongside Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt, they formed Jurassic Express. This was the case until 2023, when Perry finally turned heel. He then completely changed his gimmick and dropped his Jungle Boy persona.

Amidst his suspension from AEW after the incident with CM Punk, Jack Perry made his way to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and called himself "The Scapegoat", seemingly a reference to how he felt like he was being given all the heat by the company after things went down with Punk.

This new persona of his made its way to AEW after the Young Bucks brought him back as a member of The Elite. This was the case for some time, until the Bucks eventually distanced themselves from him. Now, Perry is no longer a heel and has reunited with Luchasaurus and reformed Jurassic Express. Earlier tonight on Dynamite, they were in action.

During their entrance before their match, Justin Roberts introduced him as "Jungle" Jack Perry. It seems that they have found the middle ground for this, as he is no longer Jungle Boy, but Jurassic Express is back and better than ever.

This is a great move from AEW, as Perry's character change over the past few years is a complete 360 turn. It would be an abrupt thing to make him pivot back to being Jungle Boy just because of this reunion.

It remains to be seen how he and Luchasaurus will do, considering how long it has been since they have competed together as a duo. But there is no denying that the landscape of the tag team division has changed drastically.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
