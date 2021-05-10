AEW Star Chris Jericho recalls taking a weird picture of WWE legend during a house show

A fan recently tagged AEW star Chris Jericho in a picture on Twitter depicting former WWE star The Rock at a house show in Asia. The caption of the picture reads:

"Jericho took a photographer’s camera during a tour in Asia and took this photo while fighting The Rock."

The photo quickly became viral among the wrestling section of the world and fans have started to use it as meme material. It has now garnered a response from Chris Jericho.

The AEW star responded to the fan's tweet by confirming that it was indeed him who snatched the camera away from the photographer and took this weird photo while wrestling 'The Great One' back in the day:

What's next for Chris Jericho ON AEW Dynamite?

MJF PUSHED JERICHO FROM THE TOP OF CAGE

Chris Jericho is seemingly sidelined after competing in the first ever Blood and Guts match between his faction The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle on a special episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Pinnacle won the match after its leader MJF forced the members of the Inner Circle to submit after threatening to push their leader Chris Jericho from the top of the cage.

The post-match witnessed a controversial angle where MJF still pushed Chris Jericho from the top of the cage, shocking fans everywhere. The match was a War Games-type bout and featured plenty of violent and bloody moments.

From a storyline perspective, the rivalry between these top AEW factions is far from over. On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, we may see how the story progresses between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle now that their leader Chris Jericho has been put out of the commission.

Also, AEW Dynamite has a very stacked card this week. TNT Champion Darby Allin will put his championship on the line against 'The Best Man' Miro. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to make an announcement for the upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Last but not least, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one against PAC for the no.1 contender's spot for Kenny Omega's AEW World title.

What do you think will happen on this week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.