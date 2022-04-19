AEW Coach Jerry Lynn announces the opening of his new wrestling school

AEW coach Jerry Lynn recently took to Twitter to announce the opening of his new wrestling school.

Lynn has been a Ring of Honor World Champion in the past, before serving as an agent and producer for ROH for three years before he joined AEW as a coach upon its formation in 2019. He has been credited by many AEW talents, including former All Elite Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, as an essential part of the company's success.

Run by both Lynn and former independent wrestler AJ Gallant, the newly opened school is called The FXE Wrestling Training and Performance Academy and is based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Current NWA star Thom Latimer is also listed as a trainer.

The facility is being advertised as the only million-dollar independent facility in the country, as it features eight offices, two lounge viewing areas, and two restrooms/changing rooms.

Jerry Lynn will be joining the array of wrestling school owners in AEW

A significant number of current All Elite wrestlers own their training schools. For instance, Flatbacks Wrestling Academy is a wrestling school in Florida run by All Elite star Shawn Spears alongside Tyler Breeze. The school offers eight-week-long intensive courses for aspiring wrestlers, referees, and managers.

Wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes also owns the wrestling school, Rhodes Wrestling Academy. The expertise of 'The Natural' makes the institution stand out as one of the best in the business. The school began taking applications with its first camp in January 2021.

Considering the expertise that the former ROH World Champion has to offer, the FXE Wrestling Training and Performance Academy could pave the way for new stars. What do you think of Jerry Lynn's new venture? Sound off in the comments!

