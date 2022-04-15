AEW coach responds to fans upset over Satnam Singh's debut

AEW coach QT Marshall recently responded to the negative fan response over Satnam Singh's debut on this week's Dynamite episode.

Wednesday night's show featured a match between Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Championship. After a grueling back-and-forth, The Samoan Submission Machine gained the upper hand, taking down Suzuki for the win.

Post-match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt revealed their "present" for Samoa Joe, who turned out to be Indian star, Satnam Singh. The latter quickly took down the newly crowned ROH TV Champion. Others continued the attack as the show went off the air.

Fans seemed noticeably unimpressed with the debutant, which was not missed by AEW coach QT Marshall. On the latest episode of Busted Open, he talked about how Singh deserved a chance as he is brand new to the promotion.

"I’m excited that they got him out there, and you know, obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You’ve gotta give him a chance. I think the best way to put someone out there is, to put him out there with guys with a lot of experience. Nobody knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the World Title right now.” (From 3:00 to 3:20)

Satnam Singh signed with AEW in September 2021

After being done with basketball, Singh changed track and decided to enter the world of pro wrestling.

While his TV debut took place earlier this week, the 7-foot-tall giant had signed with AEW back in 2021. At the time, Tony Khan released a statement about his acquisition of Singh, hyping up the former basketball player's athleticism and natural charisma.

Fans will be eager to see how the star is utilized going forward in AEW. With his debut pitting him against Samoa Joe, we might see some great matches in the near future.

