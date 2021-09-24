Satnam Singh breaks silence after signing with AEW

The latest AEW signee, Satnam Singh, tweeted a message thanking All Elite Wrestling for granting him the opportunity to join the company.

Singh is the first-ever NBA-drafted player from India, joining the Dallas Mavericks and their G-League affiliate, Texas Legends. AEW recently confirmed the 25-year old's signing and that Singh would first train at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall's Nightmare Factory wrestling school.

Apart from thanking AEW, Singh also thanked his friend, Sunny Gill, for making his dream possible and for his constant support.

Check out Singh's tweet below:

Given his impressive physicality, Singh could be presented as a dominant force of nature whenever he debuts for AEW. However, there's still a long way to go before we find him performing on the promotion's programming.

Since he doesn't have a wrestling background, Singh would require intense training to understand and master the nuances of pro-wrestling.

Tony Khan also stated Satnam Singh's AEW signing

Tony Khan also released a statement about AEW signing Satnam Singh, lauding the former basketball player for his athleticism and natural charisma. He added that he's looking forward to seeing fans learn about Singh's personality and development as a pro-wrestler.

“While we’ve recently secured some of the hottest free agents on the planet, I’m also deeply committed to cultivating our own homegrown stars and the next generation of extraordinary professional wrestlers,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7’3” stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He’s an exciting addition to our roster, and I’m looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam’s personality and watching his development.”

A giant like Satnam Singh is sure to bring a distinct flavor to AEW's programming. It could also help Tony Khan's promotion make further inroads into the Indian market by presenting an Indian-origin star as one of its main attractions.

Also Read

Are you excited to see Satnam Singh perform in AEW? Who do you want him to wrestle with in his debut for the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Abhinav Singh