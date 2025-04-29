AEW Collision draws historic numbers, beats NXT and Dynamite

It has been a year of resurgence for AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has put a concerted effort into improving the quality of its product in 2025, and it has reflected in better ratings for the company.
The Tony Khan-led company has gathered significant momentum in the past few months. An astonishing statistic has revealed how All Elite Wrestling has emerged as a solid competitor to WWE in 2025.
As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the latest episode of Collision drew 707,000 viewers, which is the third-highest viewership number in the brand's history. The episode was titled AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza, as TK tried to capitalize on the hype around the NBA Playoffs.
The Saturday Night show also drew a 0.21 Rating in the 18-49 demographic. The episode also outshone AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, which drew 521,000 and 686,000 viewers, respectively.
Tony Khan has put together a stacked edition of AEW Dynamite for this week
The latest episode of Dynamite is all set to be a blockbuster affair. Tony Khan is eager to continue the promotion's recent momentum after a highly successful episode of Collision.
The second finalists of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will be determined in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Hangman Adam Page will lock horns with Kyle Fletcher this Wednesday night to decide who goes on to face Will Ospreay in the finals of the prestigious tournament.
Meanwhile, MJF and The Hurt Syndicate will also address their ongoing back-and-forth this week. The show will also feature an All-Star eight-man tag team match, where the team of Kenny Omega, Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe will join forces to battle The New Elite and Ricochet.
Fans could also get to witness some further progression in the Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe rivalry on Wednesday. Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter could also have a confrontation on this week's Dynamite before their high-stakes encounter at Double or Nothing 2025.