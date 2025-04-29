AEW Collision draws historic numbers, beats NXT and Dynamite

By Sudhanshu Dixit
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:04 GMT
It has been a year of resurgence for AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has put a concerted effort into improving the quality of its product in 2025, and it has reflected in better ratings for the company.

The Tony Khan-led company has gathered significant momentum in the past few months. An astonishing statistic has revealed how All Elite Wrestling has emerged as a solid competitor to WWE in 2025.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the latest episode of Collision drew 707,000 viewers, which is the third-highest viewership number in the brand's history. The episode was titled AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza, as TK tried to capitalize on the hype around the NBA Playoffs.

The Saturday Night show also drew a 0.21 Rating in the 18-49 demographic. The episode also outshone AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, which drew 521,000 and 686,000 viewers, respectively.

Tony Khan has put together a stacked edition of AEW Dynamite for this week

The latest episode of Dynamite is all set to be a blockbuster affair. Tony Khan is eager to continue the promotion's recent momentum after a highly successful episode of Collision.

The second finalists of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will be determined in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Hangman Adam Page will lock horns with Kyle Fletcher this Wednesday night to decide who goes on to face Will Ospreay in the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, MJF and The Hurt Syndicate will also address their ongoing back-and-forth this week. The show will also feature an All-Star eight-man tag team match, where the team of Kenny Omega, Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe will join forces to battle The New Elite and Ricochet.

Fans could also get to witness some further progression in the Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe rivalry on Wednesday. Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter could also have a confrontation on this week's Dynamite before their high-stakes encounter at Double or Nothing 2025.

About the author
Sudhanshu Dixit

Sudhanshu Dixit

Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.

An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.

He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.

Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
bell-icon Manage notifications