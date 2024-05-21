AEW Collision ratings bounce back after abysmal dive; Tony Khan reacts

The ratings are in for the latest edition of AEW Collision, and the numbers are looking good for the Saturday show. This week's episode saw a huge bounce back from the crushing ratings of the previous week.

Last week's AEW Collision pulled in a paltry 378,000 viewers on average after being pre-empted. The show aired on TBS instead of its native TNT last week due to an NHL playoff game, and it also faced competition from an NBA playoff game on ABC.

Things are looking better now, as the May 18 episode snagged 523,000 viewers on average, up 38% over last week, according to Wrestlenomics. Even Rampage, which aired directly after Collision, beat last week's Saturday show, pulling in an average of 391,000 viewers. This was the biggest number for Collision since September 23, 2023.

The key 18-49 demo also looked good at 0.15, up 25% over last week's 0.12. This was the highest number in the demo since February 10 of this year.

AEW President Tony Khan reacted to the news on X, thanking fans for watching and touting Collision's ratings ahead of this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view:

What happened on AEW Collision this week?

The latest episode of AEW Collision featured plenty of action as the promotion finalizes the build for Double or Nothing this weekend. The show kicked off with a match between Will Ospreay and Shane Taylor. The Undisputed Kingdom attacked Ospreay after his victory, but The Aerial Assassin managed to escape.

Elsewhere on the show, the FTW Championship Contenders Series saw HOOK defeat Johnny TV (fka John Morrison), Katsuyori Shibata get the win over his old friend and rival Rocky Romero, and Bryan Keith vanquish Boulder.

The main event saw Bryan Danielson and FTR team up to take down Lance Archer and The Righteous. Many fans found it strange that The Righteous was inserted into Danielson and FTR's current storyline, but the Washington crowd loved The American Dragon, and The Elite continued pulling strings behind the scenes to soften Danielson up before Double or Nothing.

Here are the full results for the latest episode of AEW Collision:

Will Ospreay def. Shane Taylor

FTW Contenders Series: HOOK def. Johnny TV

FTW Contenders Series: Katsuyori Shibata def. Rocky Romero

FTW Contenders Series: Bryan Keith def. Boulder

Orange Cassidy def. Isiah Kassidy

Serena Deeb def. Anna Jay

Nick Wayne def. Jack Cartwheel

Bryan Danielson & FTR def. Lance Archer & The Righteous

The coming episode of Collision will be the go-home show before the 5th annual AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Fans can catch the show on TNT every Saturday night at 8/7c.

