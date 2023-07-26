AEW Collision ratings get a massive boost after 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion potentially retires

AEW has seen an upturn in fortunes when it comes to ratings, as last week’s Collision drew in 618k viewers in its time slot.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted a tweet and also shared the age demographics that tuned in for the weekend show.

"AEW Collision drew 618,000 viewers, and won its time slot. 237,000 in 18-49, 298k in 25-54"

The fact that 237,000 people from the ages 18 to 49 and 298,000 from the ages 25 to 54 tuned in for the weekly show on a Saturday gives hope that momentum is in AEW Collision's favor after its initial dropoff.

With AEW All In at Wembley Stadium just a month away, it is natural that fans will tune in to the show, and compelling storylines involving big names will make sure that the ratings will always be high.

AEW Collision featured many incredible moments

AEW Collision served up a great show for its fans as it had a lot of surprising events. Ricky Starks opened the show and bragged about his win over CM Punk in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament. Punk came out and spoke well of Stark and his performance before being interrupted by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Darby Allin then came out and said that a tag team match was scheduled for later in the show.

Miro and Nick Comoroto were involved in what was basically a squash match for the former WWE United States champion. Then one of the talking points of the night happened as the House of Black defended their Trios titles against the Acclaimed.

The match was evenly poised with a lot of good spots, but HOB sealed their win after Malakai Black delivered a brutal kick to Billy Gunn for the three-count. After the match, Billy Gunn removed his boots and left them in the middle of the ring, leaving fans wondering if it was the last time they'd see him in the ring.

Taya Valkyrie faced off against Skye Blue next and showcased her strength as she picked up a hard-fought win. She then called out Britt Baker and challenged her to a match.

The main event featured Christian Cage and Ricky Starks taking on CM Punk and Darby Allin. While the match itself was underwhelming and slow-paced, it featured a lot of impressive spots. After Punk and Christian got knocked out outside the ring, Starks picked up the win by pinning Darby and used the ropes once again in a move that will no doubt be called out by Punk this week.

