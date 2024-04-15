AEW Collision ratings see a dip despite big debut and former WWE star’s return

Tony Khan once again has distressing news to handle as the ratings for AEW Collision are down, and a decrease from what the previous episode of Collision brought in for the Jacksonville-based company.

The latest episode of Collision was once again one of the company's top shows with high-profile matches on the cards. Tony Khan added other spots that might become big hits, including Athena's return to the campaign. The "Forever ROH" champion last competed in the promotion in October of last year at WrestleDream's Zero Hour pre-show. Following her Collision appearance, she faced Red Velvet at Battle of the Belts X for the ROH Championship.

The Collision episode also saw the debut of Azumi aka AZM of STARDOM on the Jacksonville-based company's programming.

The rating in the wide demographic of 18 to 49 years was 0.1, according to Fast Nationals. The viewership number dribbled down to 442,000 this week. With this, viewership is below the 500K yardstick this time, according to Alfred Konuwa on X.

"#AEWCollision - Fast Nationals P2+: 442K. 18-49: 160K (0.1 Rating)," the tweet read.

AEW Ratings have been dismal news for Tony Khan for a while now

Tony Khan has had little to cheer about the ratings. He famously lost the Tuesday Night Rating War when WWE's NXT programming and Dynamite faced off against WWE's NXT. The Stamford-based company brought out its icon, The Undertaker for a rare outing on that episode.

Just this year, AEW's ratings have been in the news at least thrice for being underwhelming, in January, February, and March. The March episode saw the lowest ratings for AEW in the new year. It's not the programming has anything lacking.

The January episode saw former WWE Wrestler Deonna Perrozza debut in the Jacksonville-based company. The February episode with low ratings had Swerve Strickland duel with "Hangman" Adam Page, one of the best matches in the Jacksonville-based company this year.

The March episode with the lowest ratings of the year was the one that saw Kazuchika Okada's entry into the company's roster, ending rumors that WWE would be signing The Rainmaker.

It remains to be seen if Tony can solve this issue, and to do that, he will first need to find out what's causing it.

