AEW Dynamite sees a massive decline in ratings despite Tony Khan beating WWE to sign a free agent

The January 3, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite took place at the Prudential Centre, Newark, New Jersey. This show had high expectations and hype as it was followed by the Worlds End pay-per-view.

A former WWE Superstar also returned to the promotion after almost 20 months and officially became All Elite. The star in question is Deonna Perrozza. Before The Virstuosa returned to AEW, she was also rumored to have talks with WWE.

The first Dynamite of the year had exciting matches lined up. Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia, Dante Martin vs. Orange Cassidy, Mariah May's in-ring debut, the Undisputed Kingdom segment, and many more.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter took to Twitter and disclosed this week's viewership and rating. The average viewership was 801,000, and the 18-49 demographics rating was 0.26.

Expand Tweet

These ratings are down from last week's Dynamite, where average viewership was 843,000 and was rated 0.31 between 18-49 demographics.

The night's main event saw Swerve Strickland defeat Daniel Garcia in a fantastic match. The show ended with Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve attacking each other,

What did you think of this Dynamite episode? Let us know in the comments section below.