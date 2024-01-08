AEW Collision sees a big drop in ratings despite WWE Hall of Famer’s return

The January 6th edition of AEW Collision saw a huge drop in ratings despite the return of a WWE Hall of Famer. The legend in question is none other than Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy opened the show, which took place in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, and hyped up the fans for Sting’s final match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Despite having Sting and Darby Allin wrestle in the main event, the ratings took a tumble, and it was not a good day for Tony Khan.

Forbes reporter Alfred Konuwa took to Twitter to report the news and said that not only did AEW see a dip in viewers, but to make matters worse for Tony Khan, his NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, were beaten by the Tennessee Titans and eliminated from the playoffs.

“Tough day for the Khans. #Jaguars get upset by the Titans to miss the playoffs, and Collision viewership drops under 400K🤷🏿 P2+: 397K - Down 37% vs. last week. 18-49: 170K - Down 3% vs. last week,” he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how TK will up the ante for next week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Eddie Kingston successfully defended his AEW Continental Championship on Collision

AEW Collision saw Eddie Kingston put his newly won Continental Crown Championship on the line against Trent Beretta and successfully defend it.

The match was a great one to watch for the fans as they were served high-octane entertainment. Kingston went after his challenger with typical aplomb, and one of the most intense moments of the match came when he hit Beretta with constant chest chops.

Despite taking the blows, Trent got back into the match, and there were a lot of nearfalls when it felt like Kingston was going to lose. Fortunately for him, he won the bout after hitting his opponent with a Northern Lights Bomb.

Did you like last week's episode of Collision? Tell us in the comments below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.