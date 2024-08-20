AEW Collision sees ratings boost ahead of All In 2024

It's been an up-and-down year for AEW Collision, which has undergone several changes since the departure of CM Punk last September. However, the Saturday night show gained a bit of a boost this week despite heavy sports competition.

The most recent edition of AEW Collision was the penultimate episode before All In 2024, which is set to take place this Sunday, August 25, at Wembley Stadium. The show featured several important matches and segments, including the reveal of Jack Perry's new TNT Championship belt.

Despite going up against the NFL preseason and UFC coverage, Saturday's Collision brought in an average of 406,000 viewers. According to Wrestlenomics, this was a 10% increase over last week's episode, which drew 370,000 on average.

The key 18-49-year-old demographic was also up over last week's, with the latest episode scoring a 0.13 against the previous edition's 0.11.

This week's AEW Collision will be taped ahead of time at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. With All In happening on Sunday, Tony Khan has chosen to bundle Collision with Wednesday's Dynamite in order to maximize his company's All In London celebration event on Saturday afternoon.

What happened on AEW Collision?

The most recent episode of AEW Collision featured a final push for several storylines heading into All In 2024. The show opened with Dr. Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron. While The Good Doctor won the match, she was laid out afterward by Mercedes Mone's muscle, the intimidating Kamille.

After that, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara pulled off a shocking win against The Undisputed Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, becoming the ROH Tag Team Champions in the process. Hologram then continued his rise, winning a creative and high-flying match against Angelico.

Elsewhere on the card, Jack Perry and Mariah May achieved quick victories against local talent, with The Scapegoat then debuting his new hand-made TNT Championship belt and Mariah revealing a film to continue her feud with Toni Storm.

Claudio Castagnoli also saw action ahead of his Continental Championship match against Kazuchika Okada. The Swiss Superman put away Lio Rush in a relatively quick but back-and-forth contest.

The main event featured a match between FTR and The Acclaimed to determine the challengers for The Young Bucks' AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In. The bout ended in a time-limit draw, and it was announced that a Triple Threat match at Wembley would determine who walks away with the gold.

