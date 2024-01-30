AEW Collision suffers massive ratings blow in battle with WWE Royal Rumble, scoring record-low figures

This past week's edition of AEW Collision went head to head against WWE's major Premium Live Event Royal Rumble. According to reports, Collision has suffered yet another massive decrease in ratings.

Tony Khan did a great job in booking this week's AEW Collision. The card had top names like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston in action. But the viewership ratings seemingly paint a disappointing picture.

According to a report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the January 27 episode of AEW Collision drew 300,000 viewers, a significant decline as opposed to the 441,000 viewers recorded last week.

In the 18 to 46 demographic, the event recorded 0.06 ratings, down from the January 20 show's rating of 0.12.

Eric Bischoff takes a major shot at AEW President Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently involved in a Twitter war against AEW CEO Tony Khan. The former has once again taken a jab towards the President of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that Tony Khan is not good at public appearances.

"Whether it's in press conferences, whether it's coming out and announcing matches, whatever it is, the man should not be in front of anything that has a red light on it," Bischoff said. "Just don't, because he's not good at it."

Bischoff also claimed that Khan's frequent appearances on TV are ''not a good brand look.''

"Tony may not be a scripted storyline character, but he gets more TV time than about 60% of the talent he has on his roster," Bischoff claimed. "I think it's a huge mistake; he is not a good brand ambassador. You see him on television; you hear him screaming and stomping his feet, scrunching up his face, and acting like a petulant 12-year-old child. That's not a good brand look." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eric Bischoff is not the first person to criticize Tony Khan for his appearances, as many fans often make fun of Khan for his questionable behavior on social media, which catches the eyes of several wrestling veterans.

