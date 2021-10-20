"That was a big mistake" - AEW personality says he made a major error with Brian Cage

AEW color commentator TAZ recently took a shot at his former client Brian Cage. The leader of Team Taz stated that he made a huge mistake by helping Brian Cage win the FTW Championship in 2020.

Taz and Brian Cage have quite a rich history together. The former ECW legend had been a mentor to both Cage and Ricky Starks, as both men were part of Team Taz. Cage had a successful run as the FTW Champion, but his fortune took a turn when Team Taz betrayed him during his feud with Starks.

In a recent tweet, Taz took a shot at Cage by stating that he would not rush to make any decisions because he wanted to avoid mistakes that he made in the past. He named helping Brian Cage win the FTW Championship as one of these errors.

"Great things happen in the right time…we (TEAM TAZ) doesn’t rush into anything anymore," wrote Taz. "Last time I rushed into something was me handing the FTW Championship to Cage….that was a big mistake. No more 'rushing', no more mistakes."

What's next for Brian Cage in AEW?

After his hard-fought loss against the current FTW champion Ricky Starks, Brian Cage is preparing for the next chapter of his career in AEW. With this in mind, The Machine recently teased that he has his sights set on a new target.

In a recent video he posted online, Cage stated that he is looking forward to a clash with AEW star Miro. At the time, The Redeemer held the TNT Championship, but he lost the title to Sammy Guevara a few weeks ago. As a result, it's unclear if Cage still wants to face Miro.

The rivalry between the two powerhouses hasn't started yet, so fans are eagerly waiting to see if these two stars go head-to-head. As for Taz, he's keeping an eye on CM Punk, as the Best in the World defeated Powerhouse Hobbs last month. Team Taz might not be done with Punk, though; Ricky Starks could start feuding with the fan-favorite star ahead of AEW Full Gear.

What do you think about Taz's comments? Sound off below.

