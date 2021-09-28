"This is not a dig at WWE" - AEW commentator on Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed what he was thinking while watching the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

During a recent edition of the What Happened When podcast, Schiavone pretty much stated that he was in complete awe while watching the American Dragon compete. Schiavone started thinking to himself how WWE allowed Bryan Danielson to leave the company.

The veteran commentator made the remark as a gesture of how good Danielson's in-ring abilities are, and he even clarified that this wasn't a dig at WWE.

"Bryan Danielson is, if you're talking about major league trades...and as the match is going on I'm thinking and again this is not a dig at the WWE, I'm thinking how did they let him go? How?" Tony said.

Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega wrestled each other to a time limit draw on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega faced each other in the opening match of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The bout was Danielson's first in his new promotion, and it was an instant classic, to say the least.

Bryan Danielson made his promotional debut for All Elite Wrestling and set his sights on The Elite. In the weeks leading up to the New York show, the former WWE Superstar tried to lure Omega into a singles match against him. The Cleaner eventually accepted Danielson's challenge, however, as per AEW rankings, the match was a non-title showdown.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

Now that he is done with his first match in AEW, it remains to be seen what's next for him in the promotion. While Danielson could continue his feud against The Elite, there are other options for him.

AEW Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers recently hinted at wanting to face Danielson and CM Punk in AAA. Punk himself has previously talked about the idea of wanting to team up with the American Dragon.

