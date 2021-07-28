AEW concerned about COVID disrupting future events - Reports

As much as we would like it to, the COVID virus isn't going away, and with the latest Delta variant causing a spike in cases across the United States, AEW is reportedly concerned about their upcoming events.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, there is growing concern within AEW regarding the recent rise in COVID cases in the last couple of weeks and their impact on their events in Chicago, New York City, and beyond.

Haynes reports that AEW management is already having internal discussions regarding what to do in case of another lockdown in the United States, which could include another return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville once again.

AEW planning for another potential lockdown in the United States

The greatest concern for All Elite Wrestling is reportedly regarding their upcoming shows in Chicago and New York City. Both states have begun to take new precautions due to the increase in COVID cases over the last couple of weeks to try and stop the spread.

While this might eventually be taken out of his hands, right now, it's Tony Khan's call on how to proceed with upcoming shows regarding safety for both the talent and the fans.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to hold Fight for the Fallen this week in North Carolina. While there is no concern about this show being canceled, what might happen to future events is currently up in the air due to COVID.

Obviously, COVID will impact more than just AEW, as WWE and other wrestling companies have recently all begun performing in front of live fans once again. If the country cannot get these new cases under control, we might lose it all over again.

Do you think the rise in COVID cases will stop AEW and WWE in their tracks once again? If that happens, how do you think the pro wrestling industry will handle it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

