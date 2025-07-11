AEW all but confirms major new alliance ahead of All In 2025; Jon Moxley's World Title in serious jeopardy

AEW has all but confirmed a major new alliance ahead of All In 2025, and this spells bad news for World Champion Jon Moxley. On the flip side, this opens up a vast array of avenues for the other stars involved.

Over the last few years, if there has been any rivalry that has defined AEW, it is the one between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page. They did not stop at anything to get one over another, and it almost felt like they crossed the line many times.

However, things changed over the last few weeks, and on Collision, it seemed like the two stars began their journey to forgiving each other. Page and Strickland had a face-to-face chat with each other, and each athlete confessed that they regretted what they did. Strickland then finished by saying it was time to bury the past and let bygones be bygones.

This, in particular, spells bad news for Jon Moxley because Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland are arguably two of his biggest rivals. With both of them now potentially working in a group, that could have big ramifications for Moxley and his title reign come AEW All In in a few days time.

