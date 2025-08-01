AEW confirms Mercedes Mone’s new nickname ahead of Dynamite

Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in the ring. Now, AEW has given her a new nickname.Ever since her arrival in AEW, Mercedes Mone has been unstoppable in the ring. She quickly won the TBS Championship and didn't stop there. She went on to win several more titles across various promotions. Currently, The CEO has eight titles to her name, making her one of the biggest women's wrestlers in the world today. However, she suffered a setback at AEW All In: Texas when she lost to Toni Storm in what was her first singles defeat in the promotion. Since then, she has been off TV.However, the company has announced that she will return next week on Dynamite. AEW also gave her a new nickname, &quot;8 Belts Mercedes Mone&quot;, which is very appropriate for her.&quot;Cleveland, OH LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max This Wednesday, 8/6! &quot;8 Belts&quot; Mercedes Moné Returns LIVE! After adding two additional championships to her belt collection overseas, @MercedesMone makes her return to Wednesday Night Dynamite, LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone got called out for not showing up every weekEver since Mercedes Mone lost to Toni Storm at All In 2025, she has not been featured on TV. However, she has competed in a few matches on the independent circuit, winning two more titles since her match at All In.During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked Konnan and Disco Inferno why the erstwhile Sasha Banks' eight title wins didn't get as much hype as Jacy Jayne becoming a double champion at TNA Slammiversary 2025. Konnan replied that it was because she wasn't on TV every week.&quot;I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is.. you're paying that much money and you can't.. and you have a writer.. But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably.. she's there every week, she cuts a promo every week, and they feature more as a star, believe it or not.&quot; [3:08 - 3:35]It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will add any more titles to her already impressive collection.