"You're paying that much money" - WWE veteran calls out Mercedes Mone for not showing up in AEW every week

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 29, 2025 01:46 GMT
Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

AEW's Mercedes Mone bounced back to her winning ways after losing her massive World Title bout at All In 2025 earlier this month. Although she continues to hold titles across a number of promotions, The CEO was called out recently by former wrestler Konnan over supposedly not showing up on television more often.

Mercedes Mone unsuccessfully challenged Toni Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas over two weeks ago. Although she has not been back on All Elite programming since her unbeaten singles streak in the company was finally broken, the erstwhile Sasha Banks has been active on the indies during her absence, not only retaining her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, but also winning the PTW Women's Title and the Bestya Women's Title this past Sunday.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked the hosts why Mercedes' ever-expanding belt collection has supposedly failed to match the hype surrounding NXT superstar Jacy Jayne's double championship win at TNA Slammiversary 2025 in terms of importance. Former wrestler Konnan responded by claiming that the TNA Knockouts and NXT Women's Champion is featured more regularly on television, unlike Mone, despite the latter earning a higher salary.

"I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is.. you're paying that much money and you can't.. and you have a writer.. But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably.. she's there every week, she cuts a promo every week, and they feature more as a star, believe it or not." [3:08 - 3:35]
The 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner has been on AEW television quite regularly since her debut, especially during the tournament itself, and afterwards, during the build for her All In: Texas title match against Toni Storm.

Mercedes Mone's statement after recent non-AEW title win

As alluded to above, this past weekend in Poland, Mercedes Mone competed at PTW All About The Mone against Diana Strong, defeating the latter to become the PTW and Bestya Women's Champion. The CEO of Professional Wrestling took to X/Twitter after the event to show off her new titles alongside her numerous other belts, captioning the post with her updated moniker:

"8 belts Moné," she wrote.
It remains to be seen when Mercedes will return to AEW programming.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL and add H/T to Sportskeeda for quotations from the article

