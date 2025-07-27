Mercedes Mone makes history with major international victory

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 27, 2025 22:04 GMT
The CEO [Image credit: AEW
AEW's Mercedes Mone is quite literally dripping with gold. The CEO was already one of the most decorated female wrestlers in history, but she's now added two more belts to her collection with a significant international win.

The 33-year-old is the AEW TBS Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, EWA Women's Champion, and now, the inaugural BestYa Women's Champion and PTW Women's Champion. She won the latter two titles at a Prime Time Wrestling event in Kozłów, Poland today, submitting Diana Strong with a Bank Statement.

It was Mone's first time wrestling in Poland, and as the inaugural Women's Champion for PTW, the event significantly boosted her international profile. With the Queen of Southside and 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup titles also on her shoulders, that brings Mercedes Mone up to a staggering eight belts.

Mercedes Mone has been busy outside the US over the past week

This has been the Year of Mone in AEW, with the TBS Champion racking up wins and making history in the build to All In Texas. Mercedes Mone even won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup and was undefeated leading up to her match against "Timeless" Toni Storm at Globe Life Field.

Unfortunately, The CEO couldn't get the job done, and she suffered her first singles loss in AEW at All In. However, in the weeks since, she has been back on the international scene. On July 25, she defended her Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at RevPro's Summer Sizzler in Wolverhampton, UK.

Just two days later, she was in Poland to rack up two more championships in an effective bounce-back from her loss at All In Texas. Now holding eight belts, it seems certain that she'll target the AEW Women's World Title again, but whether she can wrest it from Toni Storm before Athena does remains to be seen.

About the author
Jacob Terrell

Jacob Terrell

Twitter icon

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

Quick Links

