Mercedes Mone makes history with major international victory

AEW's Mercedes Mone is quite literally dripping with gold. The CEO was already one of the most decorated female wrestlers in history, but she's now added two more belts to her collection with a significant international win.The 33-year-old is the AEW TBS Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, EWA Women's Champion, and now, the inaugural BestYa Women's Champion and PTW Women's Champion. She won the latter two titles at a Prime Time Wrestling event in Kozłów, Poland today, submitting Diana Strong with a Bank Statement.It was Mone's first time wrestling in Poland, and as the inaugural Women's Champion for PTW, the event significantly boosted her international profile. With the Queen of Southside and 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup titles also on her shoulders, that brings Mercedes Mone up to a staggering eight belts.Mercedes Mone has been busy outside the US over the past weekThis has been the Year of Mone in AEW, with the TBS Champion racking up wins and making history in the build to All In Texas. Mercedes Mone even won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup and was undefeated leading up to her match against &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm at Globe Life Field.Unfortunately, The CEO couldn't get the job done, and she suffered her first singles loss in AEW at All In. However, in the weeks since, she has been back on the international scene. On July 25, she defended her Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at RevPro's Summer Sizzler in Wolverhampton, UK.Just two days later, she was in Poland to rack up two more championships in an effective bounce-back from her loss at All In Texas. Now holding eight belts, it seems certain that she'll target the AEW Women's World Title again, but whether she can wrest it from Toni Storm before Athena does remains to be seen.