  • Huge brawl ends AEW Collision on a cliffhanger; Toni Storm involved

Huge brawl ends AEW Collision on a cliffhanger; Toni Storm involved

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:57 GMT
Toni Storm AEW
Toni Storm on Collision (Image source: AEW on X)

A massive brawl involving AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm occurred following the main event of Collision. The show ended on a cliffhanger as a major feud continues.

In the main event of the latest edition of Collision, ROH Women's World Champion Athena squared off against Alex Windsor. For those unaware, Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas and earned a contract that allows her to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Athena has been targeting Women's World Champion Toni Storm since last week. On Collision, The Minion Overlord managed to get a win over Alex Windsor in a grueling one-on-one encounter. Athena and her Minion, Billie Starkz, later launched an attack on Windsor before Storm showed up for the save.

A huge brawl erupted where Storm and Windsor managed to take out Billie Starkz as well as Athena. The show ended with The Timeless One standing tall in the ring while The Fallen Goddess was at ringside. It seems to be a cliffhanger, as the former Ember Moon will likely seek revenge for what happened on Collision.

Will Athena cash in her Women's World Title contract on Toni Storm? Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the ongoing feud.

