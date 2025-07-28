  • home icon
Mercedes Moné gives herself a new name after making history outside AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 28, 2025 00:37 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; is a top AEW star currently holding multiple championship belts [photo: Mercedes
Mercedes Moné is a top AEW star currently holding multiple championship belts

Earlier today, Mercedes Moné made history outside AEW. She decided to commemorate this moment by giving herself a new nickname following her current absence from the company.

The CEO has not been around since her loss to Toni Storm at All In: Texas. For the past few weeks, she has focused on her commitments outside the United States, including defending her titles and gunning for new ones. She made history earlier by winning both the PTW Women's Champion and the BestYa Wrestling Women's Champion after defeating Diana Strong.

Mercedes Moné has now taken to X/Twitter to post a photo of herself wearing all her belts, as she has now dubbed herself "8 Belts Moné." She also included in the post the flags of all the countries she now has title belts from, which include the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Austria, Mexico, Poland, and Italy.

"8 belts Moné," the AEW star wrote.
Mercedes Moné recently talked about when she made history in WWE

At WrestleMania 37, Mercedes Moné made history alongside Bianca Belair as they became the first women of color to ever main event WrestleMania.

During one of the recent editions of her Moné Mag, The CEO looked back at the moment, and even though she lost that night, she could not stop smiling after knowing how big a milestone she had reached. She likened this to a 'Cinederella moment,' and mentioned how WWE had changed women's wrestling history forever that night.

“Lying on the floor at the end, I watched Bianca’s husband run out to celebrate with her. Even though I was selling from the pain of the match, I couldn’t stop smiling. I thought to myself, ‘If I had seen this as a little girl, I can’t even imagine the kind of superstar I would’ve become.' Even though I lost, it felt like a Cinderella moment. That night, WWE didn’t just change my life - they changed the entire game for women’s wrestling." [H/T - Ringside News]
Despite being with a different company now, Mercedes Moné is continuing to make history. The only blemish in her dominant run over the past year is her loss to Toni Storm and missing out on one of wrestling's biggest prizes.

