AEW confirms showdown with 2025 WWE Royal Rumble 

This weekend, WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Indianapolis will be the focus of the wrestling world. However, it seems that AEW will be directly clashing with them, seeing as Collision will air at the same time as the iconic event.

Collision always airs on Saturdays, but there have been times when their show has clashed with WWE PLEs before. Tony Khan has made adjustments at times by airing the show earlier, or on a later time slot. But, it seems that this weekend is one of those instances where he is willing to go head-to-head against the Stamford-based promotion.

This Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble, four matches are set to take place, with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens facing off in a Ladder match and DIY will take on the Motor City Machine Guns in a two-out-of-three falls match. The highly-awaited Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches will be the star attraction of the event.

AEW has announced their match card for Collision this weekend. FTR and The Death Riders are set for a Mid-South Street Fight, 'Timeless' Toni Storm will have a segment on the show, and a TNT Championship three-way match will be featured on the show among many others.

Collision will air at their usual 8 pm ET time slot, while Royal Rumble is set to begin at 7 pm ET, confirming that they will overlap. Which show will you be watching?

