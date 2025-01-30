Death Riders chased out of arena by former WWE stars

The Death Riders have found themselves with certain former WWE Superstars on their heels, as a major challenge has been dropped for this weekend at AEW Collision. They now have a Mid-South Street Fight to look forward to.

FTR has always been the type to never step away from the fight. Despite their numerical disadvantage, they have taken the fight to the Death Riders on multiple occasions.

Moments ago, Jay White faced off against Wheeler Yuta. After a back-and-forth contest, The Swtichblade was able to come away with the victory. However, he instantly felt the wrath of Yuta's comrades as the rest of the group came out to attack him.

Rated FTR came to White's aid as they sent the group running. It seemed the former WWE Superstars weren't satisfied with that, as Dax Harwood took a mic and dropped a challenge for this Saturday on AEW Collision. He wanted to face the Death Riders in a Mid-South Street Fight.

Tony Khan has made this match official. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta will represent the faction and take on FTR. Cope, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir will almost certainly be at ringside.

