AEW confirms signing of Will Hobbs, Jim Ross reacts to the big announcement

AEW has officially announced the signing of Will Hobbs. The talented wrestler reacted to the news with the following tweet:

"Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER."

Will Hobbs is now officially under an AEW contract; however, the terms and other details were not revealed. Jim Ross also reacted to AEW's latest acquisition with this tweet:

Will Hobbs' career and journey to AEW

Will Hobbs has been in the wrestling business for more than eight years, and he has wrestled for a handful of indie promotions during that phase. Hobbs trained at All Pro Wrestling in California, and he even attended a WWE Tryout in the past; however, he couldn't make the cut.

As mentioned above, Hobbs continued to work hard on the independent circuit. He has wrestled most of his matches for APW and has worked with the likes of Jacob Fatu from Major League Wrestling, Brody King from Ring of Honor, Jeff Cobb from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Alexander Hammerstone and Trey Miguel from IMPACT Wrestling.

Hobbs would wrestle his first AEW match on the Dark episode of July 1st 2020, in which he lost to Orange Cassidy.

The 6'1" wrestler would continue to wrestle more matches on AEW Dark against stars such as Ricky Starks, Scorpio Sky, Shawn Spears and Darby Allin. He even teamed up with Shawn Dean on AEW Dark and all of his early matches for the promotion, as expected, ended in losses.

Hobbs' breakout moment came at All Out where he had an impressive showing in the Casino Battle Royal. Will Hobbs was one of the final six competitors in the Casino Battle Royal alongside The Butcher, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Matt Sydal.

Hobbs garnered a lot of praise for his performance in the match, and he was rewarded with his first win on the AEW Dark episode of September 8th, where he defeated Sean Legacy.

On the most recent edition of AEW Dark, Will Hobbs picked up another convincing victory over Jessy Sorensen.

Will Hobbs has the look and charisma to be a major player in AEW, and his signing was always expected to happen following his appearance at All Out. We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Will Hobbs on his AEW signing.