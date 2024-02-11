AEW continues to tease former WWE Superstar’s arrival at Big Business

After AEW President Tony Khan made a massive announcement on a recent episode of Dynamite, the Jacksonville-based promotion continues to tease fans regarding a former WWE Superstar's debut by sharing a promo package for the Big Business special event, which will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, March 13.

The former WWE Superstar in question is none other than Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks. Mone became the hottest free agent in the industry following her departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After the rumors of her WWE return, The Boss is reportedly expected to sign with AEW and make her debut soon.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan made a massive announcement regarding the Big Business event in March 2024. It was seen as a hint of Mercedes Mone's All Elite debut, and fans on the internet have been coming up with speculations as well.

Meanwhile, the tease for Mone's expected debut continues, as AEW shared a promo package for the Big Business event in Boston, Massachusetts, on their official events page. In the package, multiple teases were made, which pointed directly to the debut of the former RAW Women's Champion.

The clip can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Boss remains to be seen.

How does Tony Khan feel about the former WWE Superstar being in AEW?

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 post-show Press Conference, Tony Khan was asked about former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, potentially signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Tony Khan said:

"I have a ton of respect for Mercedes Mone. We would love to have her at anytime in AEW. She’s had great experience also with our partner New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She would be a great addition to AEW anytime. We'd always want to have her. I have a ton of respect for her and always have had great conversations with her. I think the world of her."

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait until the Big Business event to find out whether Mercedes Mone is All Elite, and how she makes her debut also remains to be seen.

Are you excited to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.