AEW is copying CM Punk's storyline in WWE with recent surprise star, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Beth Phoenix recently made her AEW debut at All Out, taking fans by surprise. Veteran journalist Bill Apter was among the many who shared their thoughts about it, although he mentioned that it could have been inspired by CM Punk and AJ Lee's current storyline in the Stamford-based promotion.

Beth Phoenix (now known as Beth Copeland) came out to save her husband at All Out, helping him against FTR. This certainly opens up a lot of opportunities for the power couple. However, some have drawn similarities between this and AJ Lee joining her husband CM Punk in WWE. It appears that Bill Apter also has not missed the comparison.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"Well I think it's uh, it's the timing that CM Punk and his wife are now teaming, kind of what they based it on. But, to see Beth Phoenix, Adam Copeland's wife back now, um, helping Adam after his attack by FTR and Stokely Hathaway. I think eventually Beth Phoenix is gonna get involved with the lady in the Patriarchy."

AEW President Tony Khan has also commented on the former WWE star's debut

Tony Khan, as expected, is elated to have Beth join the star-studded roster of his promotion.

Speaking on the post-show media scrum of All Out, the AEW president stated that although it was great to see her, the ending of the segment left him with a sour note:

"Oh yes, Beth Copeland was awesome. But I will say that, you know, it was great to see her, but I don't think any of us wanted to see it go the way that it did for her. It could've been a really nice night for Copeland and Christian but it did end on a relatively sour note. I think there's still a lot of animosity between those men and now with Beth as well," Tony said.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what former WWE star Beth Phoenix will do next.

