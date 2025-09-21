Tony Khan addresses Beth Phoenix's shocking appearance at AEW All Out 2025

The AEW President, Tony Khan opened up on Beth Phoenix showing up during the All Out 2025 pay-per-view. Khan also spoke about how Beth's All Elite debut ended on a sour note.
AEW All Out 2025 in Toronto opened with a blockbuster tag team match between the team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and FTR. The bout was highly competitive with the four men giving it all. Stokely Hathaway also tried to cause problems for Cope and Christian by helping FTR.
Nevertheless, Copeland's better half, Beth Phoenix made a shocking appearance and took out Stokely Hathaway with a spear allowing Cope and Christian to secure the win. However, FTR crossed all the lines after the match, as they handcuffed Copeland before delivering a piledriver to Beth.
During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan addressed Beth Copeland's appearance at All Out and also opened up on her debut ending on a sour note, as she got attacked by FTR:
"Oh yes, Beth Copeland was awesome. But I will say that you know it was great to see her, but I don't think any of us wanted to see it go the way that it did for her. It could've been a really nice night for Copeland and Christian but it did end on a relatively sour note. I think there's still a lot of animosity between those men and now with Beth as well," Tony said.
AEW star made a request to Tony Khan after Beth Phoenix's debut
Following Beth Phoenix's surprising All Elite debut at All Out 2025, the AEW star Athena requested for a match with her from Tony Khan. Taking to X, Athena revealed that Beth is her dream match:
"@AEW HOLY F*CK AHHHHHHHHHHHHH BETH COPELAND!!!! I SWEAR TO YOU @TonyKhan THIS IS MY DREAM MATCH AND I NEED IT LIKE AIR TO BREATHE!!!! YES I AM JUMPING ON MY COUCH LIKE A CHILD RIGHT NOW #AEWAllOut" Athena wrote.
Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Beth Copeland following her AEW arrival.
