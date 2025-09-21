Tony Khan addresses Beth Phoenix's shocking appearance at AEW All Out 2025

The AEW President, Tony Khan opened up on Beth Phoenix showing up during the All Out 2025 pay-per-view. Khan also spoke about how Beth's All Elite debut ended on a sour note.

Ad

AEW All Out 2025 in Toronto opened with a blockbuster tag team match between the team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and FTR. The bout was highly competitive with the four men giving it all. Stokely Hathaway also tried to cause problems for Cope and Christian by helping FTR.

Nevertheless, Copeland's better half, Beth Phoenix made a shocking appearance and took out Stokely Hathaway with a spear allowing Cope and Christian to secure the win. However, FTR crossed all the lines after the match, as they handcuffed Copeland before delivering a piledriver to Beth.

Ad

Trending

During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan addressed Beth Copeland's appearance at All Out and also opened up on her debut ending on a sour note, as she got attacked by FTR:

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

"Oh yes, Beth Copeland was awesome. But I will say that you know it was great to see her, but I don't think any of us wanted to see it go the way that it did for her. It could've been a really nice night for Copeland and Christian but it did end on a relatively sour note. I think there's still a lot of animosity between those men and now with Beth as well," Tony said.

Ad

Ad

AEW star made a request to Tony Khan after Beth Phoenix's debut

Following Beth Phoenix's surprising All Elite debut at All Out 2025, the AEW star Athena requested for a match with her from Tony Khan. Taking to X, Athena revealed that Beth is her dream match:

"@AEW HOLY F*CK AHHHHHHHHHHHHH BETH COPELAND!!!! I SWEAR TO YOU @TonyKhan THIS IS MY DREAM MATCH AND I NEED IT LIKE AIR TO BREATHE!!!! YES I AM JUMPING ON MY COUCH LIKE A CHILD RIGHT NOW #AEWAllOut" Athena wrote.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Beth Copeland following her AEW arrival.

Don't forget to H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit 'AEW on YT' for transcription of the first half's quotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More