Former WWE star makes a special request to Tony Khan after Beth Copeland's AEW Debut

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 20, 2025 20:36 GMT
Beth Copeland made her AEW debut at All Out 2025 (Image via AEW
Beth Copeland made her AEW debut at All Out 2025 (Image via AEW's X)

AEW All Out 2025 saw a shocking moment when former WWE superstar, Beth Copeland, made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. This led to a current star on their roster send out a special request to company's President and CEO, Tony Khan.

The aforementioned star, who herself is a former WWE superstar, is Athena. The event's opening match saw Christian Cage and Adam Copeland square off against Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, FTR. The match was exciting as the hometown heroes and their foes displayed an excellent showdown. Moreover, the match also saw fans erupt in loud cheers for Cope's iconic rival, John Cena, after the Rated-R Superstar dropped a major reference.

As the match approached its final moments, FTR's manager, Stokely, attempted to get involved. However, his efforts were neutralized by the shocking arrival of Beth Copeland, who took him out with ease as the AEW fans were thrilled to see the WWE Hall of Famer. Among them, Athena was also excited to see Copeland in AEW.

Following the stunning debut, Athena took to her X to send a message to Tony Khan. The former NXT Women's Champion requested a future showdown with Beth Copeland, calling it her dream match.

"@AEW HOLY F*CK AHHHHHHHHHHHHH BETH COPELAND!!!! I SWEAR TO YOU @TonyKhan THIS IS MY DREAM MATCH AND I NEED IT LIKE AIR TO BREATHE!!!! YES I AM JUMPING ON MY COUCH LIKE A CHILD RIGHT NOW #AEWAllOut."
While Beth Copeland's AEW debut was very well received, she ultimately felt the wrath of FTR. After her husband, Cope, and Christian Cage won the match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, alongside The Patriarchy, laid a beatdown on the duo. They even handcuffed Cope to the ring and delivered a Spike Piledriver on Beth in front of his eyes, leaving her lying in the ring.

However, with The Glamazon now in AEW, it remains to be seen what is next for her in the promotion.

