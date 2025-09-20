  • home icon
  BREAKING: 4-time WWE champion finally makes AEW debut during Adam Copeland & Christian Cage match

BREAKING: 4-time WWE champion finally makes AEW debut during Adam Copeland & Christian Cage match

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 20:16 GMT
Adam Copeland
Adam Copeland during his match at All Out [Image via AEW's X/Twitter]

AEW All Out has been an epic night for the fans. It kicked off with a blockbuster showdown between Adam Copeland & Christian Cage going up against FTR to prove their dominance. However, the match had one of the most surprising moments of the night in the form of an ex-WWE name's debut.

Former Divas Champion & a four-time Women's Champion, Beth Phoenix is now All Elite as she made her AEW debut at All Out in Canada. The Rated-R Superstar and The Patriarch were dominating the match. However, Stokely was giving a hard time to the legends at the ringside. But as he felt he had successfully helped FTR to pick up the win, Phoenix walked down the aisle to change the landscape of the showdown.

With a mean look, The Glamazon went after Stokely by delivering him a wicked spear on the ramp. She then picked up the FTR ally to take him out of the equation in the match. The former Divas Champion received a loud reaction from the fans at the Scotiabank Arena.

Check out the video clip below:

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage scored a big win over FTR

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage delivered a stellar performance against FTR at AEW All Out. The two legends proved that they still have that zeal to go up against the best tag teams of this generation. With a little help from Beth Phoenix, the former WWE stars were able to score a big win over FTR.

Beth's unexpected debut during the match gave Copeland and Christian a much-needed opening. It distracted FTR, which led to The Rated-R Superstar delivering a wicked spear to Cash Wheeler and taking the victory.

It was an emotional win for the legends as it marked their first match as a tag team in over a decade. Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, also came down to the ring to celebrate with her husband during this heartfelt moment.

