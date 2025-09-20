Adam Copeland (fka Edge) suddenly references John Cena at AEW All Out 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:48 GMT
Cope &amp; John Cena are iconic WWE rivals (Image via WWE.com)
Cope & John Cena are iconic WWE rivals (Image via WWE.com)

AEW All Out 2025 gave the wrestling fans an iconic spot to remember. This took place at the hands of Adam Copeland, who referenced his longtime WWE rival, John Cena.

The opening match of AEW All Out 2025 featured the hometown heroes and one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, competing against FTR. This was the first time C&C were teaming up to wrestle at a pay-per-view in Canada.

The showdown kicked off at a great pace as both teams tried to reign supreme over the other. As the match reached mid-way, a particular spot led to the fans erupting in huge chants for John Cena. FTR member Cash Wheeler attempted to strike Cope, who ducked and took him down with a familiar sidewalk slam.

Right after, Cope paid homage to his iconic rival, John Cena, by doing his signature 5 Knuckle Shuffle move on Wheeler. This led the fans inside the Scotiabank Arena to erupt in loud chants for The Never Seen 17, becoming an iconic moment in its own right. Just weeks ago, John Cena himself paid a tribute to Adam Copeland by doing his spear on SmackDown, so it seems that Cope gave it right back to his storied rival.

AEW star Cope made a revelation about one more match with John Cena

Before the AEW All Out 2025 event, Cope revealed that there was a chance of one more match against John Cena during his second tenure in WWE. However, The Rated-R superstar believed that it would not have worked in the modern era.

“No. We had a chance. I was still there and it just didn’t feel like it was going to work out. I also think there is part of it where, you remember it really fondly. You get us in there now and it would be different. It would be a lot more storytelling and it would be a different way of presenting us, which may throw people off. It did what it did, and people still talk about it, so it accomplished what it should. Who knows. If you see another, would it leave the best taste in your mouth? I don’t know. I’d like to think that John and I, we’d make sure it did. I’ll be watching from a distance and hoping he does great,” said Copeland. [H/T - Fightful]

While Cope was not able to participate in Cena's farewell tour due to his status as a member of the All Elite roster, he did give the fans a memorable moment to cherish at AEW All Out 2025.

