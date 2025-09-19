"We had a chance"- Top AEW star makes a shocking revelation about having one more match against John Cena

A top AEW star was one of John Cena's fiercest rivals. He recently made a revelation about having one more match against the Cenation leader.
Before arriving in AEW, Adam Copeland wrestled for the WWE for several years. During this time, he won several World Titles and competed against several of the promotion's top stars. One of his biggest rivals back in the day was John Cena. The two of them locked horns several times as they battled over the WWE Championship. With Cena revisiting some of his old rivalries during his retirement tour, a match against Adam Copeland doesn't seem possible since they work for different promotions.
Speaking on Rock 95 Barrie, Adam Copeland said that they had the chance to revisit their old rivalry when he returned to the ring. However, their modern-day storyline would require a lot of storytelling and a different presentation, which could throw people off. He said that he's going to be watching Cena's retirement tour from a distance.
“No. We had a chance. I was still there and it just didn’t feel like it was going to work out. I also think there is part of it where, you remember it really fondly. You get us in there now and it would be different. It would be a lot more storytelling and it would be a different way of presenting us, which may throw people off. It did what it did, and people still talk about it, so it accomplished what it should. Who knows. If you see another, would it leave the best taste in your mouth? I don’t know. I’d like to think that John and I, we’d make sure it did. I’ll be watching from a distance and hoping he does great,” said Copeland. [H/T - Fightful]
Cody Rhodes predicts John Cena will win at Wrestlepalooza
John Cena has been revisiting some of his old rivalries during his retirement tour. He is currently feuding against one of his most brutal rivals, Brock Lesnar. The two men are set to compete in a highly anticipated match at Wrestlepalooza.
Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Cody Rhodes predicted that Cena has the edge heading into this match despite Brock Lesnar's accolades.
"It’s a very special match-up in terms of Brock Lesnar, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, won the NCAA, which is the hardest tournament in all of folkstyle wrestling. But then there’s John Cena. And John Cena is the ultimate red light guy, can do things that nobody can do. So, I’m giving John Cena the edge, but these guys won’t be here forever. This is a special moment in time. I’m excited to see it myself," Rhodes said. (H/T: TJR Wrestling)
It will be interesting to see who will win at Wrestlepalooza.
First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.