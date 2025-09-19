Brock Lesnar will lose to John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, says his ex-rival

Brock Lesnar is set to return to the ring for the first time in over two years this Saturday, as he goes one-on-one with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. This will be their final match against each other, following some iconic battles between the pair.

One man who knows both of them very well is Cody Rhodes. He has faced Cena and Lesnar in separate intense matches. In fact, The American Nightmare was The Beast Incarnate's most recent opponent, with the two facing off at SummerSlam 2023. As a result, Rhodes is more than qualified to lend his expert opinion on the match.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, the current WWE Champion was asked to break down John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. Cody Rhodes spoke highly of both stars before stating that he is giving the edge to the 17-time world champion:

"It’s a very special match-up in terms of Brock Lesnar, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, won the NCAA, which is the hardest tournament in all of folkstyle wrestling. But then there’s John Cena. And John Cena is the ultimate red light guy, can do things that nobody can do. So, I’m giving John Cena the edge, but these guys won’t be here forever. This is a special moment in time. I’m excited to see it myself," Rhodes said. (H/T: TJR Wrestling)

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top between Brock Lesnar and John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has some business of his own to take care of on Saturday. He will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will NOT headline Wrestlepalooza

Despite being two of the biggest names in recent WWE history, Brock Lesnar and John Cena will not main event Wrestlepalooza. They are instead set to open the premium live event, as announced by Pat McAfee.

This likely means that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will be the final match of the night, although WWE has another option. They could instead opt for CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as the main event of Wrestlepalooza. It does feel big enough for the spot.

Whatever WWE chooses as its main event, Wrestlepalooza is sure to be an epic show. There is a lot to get excited about!

