5 Reasons why Cody Rhodes must lose the Undisputed WWE Title in his first defense

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 18, 2025 12:01 GMT
Cody Rhodes (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes is once again at the top of the WWE food chain, as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He regained the title by dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 in a highly anticipated rematch between the two superstars.

Rhodes' first reign as champion began at WrestleMania XL, when he finally completed the story by dethroning Roman Reigns and ending his legendary reign as champion. He eventually dropped the title to a heel Cena at WrestleMania 41 before setting up the rematch by winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

The American Nightmare is set to defend his title for the first time in his second reign. At Wrestlepalooza, he will face Drew McIntyre, and here are five reasons why the Scotsman must walk out as champion, but more importantly, why WWE must make sure that Cody Rhodes loses the title in his first defense.

#5. Cody Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Title at Wrestlepalooza will provide shock value

These days, WWE World Titles don't usually change hands unless it's WrestleMania or SummerSlam. The last three times the Undisputed WWE Championship changed hands were at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Meanwhile, the World Heavyweight Championship was won by Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and CM Punk at SummerSlam.

But remember the one time Gunther dethroned Jey on Monday Night RAW, and how shocked the WWE Universe was? That's the exact shock value that's missing from the current product. The world championship doesn't often change hands, and Cody Rhodes retaining at Wrestlepalooza is almost predictable at this point, unless WWE decides to pull the trigger and put the title on Drew McIntyre.

#4. Drew McIntyre needs a proper run as WWE World Champion

Drew McIntyre was arguably the hottest heel in WWE last year. Despite losing the World Heavyweight Championship moments after dethroning Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, McIntyre managed to retain his momentum throughout the year.

In fact, losing the World Heavyweight Championship was almost a blessing in disguise for the Scotsman, as it marked the beginning of a bloodthirsty feud between him and CM Punk.

Time and time again, McIntyre has proved that he does not need a championship around his waist to remain relevant. However, that doesn't mean WWE shouldn't put a title around his waist, as McIntyre deserves a proper run as world champion.

#3. Drew McIntyre will thrive as a heel champion

Cody Rhodes is surely a great babyface, but the SmackDown roster is currently missing a dominant villain, and Drew McIntyre has all the abilities in the world to be that monster heel that he was in 2024.

Fans, in fact, saw glimpses of that same 2024 version of McIntyre when he feuded with Damian Priest on the blue brand earlier this year. Putting the Undisputed WWE Championship around McIntyre's waist could finally provide the company with the monster heel that they've so been missing since Roman Reigns' face turn.

#2. Drew McIntyre could be involved in the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud

Drew McIntyre could get involved in the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud, just in time for WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Last year's Crown Jewel saw the Undisputed WWE Champion cross paths with the World Heavyweight Champion.

With McIntyre possibly winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza, he could cross paths with Rollins at Crown Jewel. Punk wouldn't take that lightly, considering how much hatred he has for both McIntyre and Rollins.

But McIntyre winning the title would surely result in a great build-up towards Crown Jewel if WWE decided to run back the Champion vs. Champion concept for this year's show.

#1. Cody Rhodes finally turns heel

Drew McIntyre dethroning Cody Rhodes in his first title defense could only lead The American Nightmare towards one specific direction: a heel turn. Many thought that WWE would finally pull the trigger and book a potential double turn by having Rhodes turn heel at SummerSlam. But that wasn't the case, and we simply had John Cena turn babyface to welcome a heel Brock Lesnar back into the company.

McIntyre winning the Undisputed WWE Championship could plant the seeds for a Rhodes heel turn. It also gives WWE two massive heels, possibly on the same brand, considering that McIntyre and Rhodes will likely remain SmackDown Superstars post-Wrestlepalooza.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

