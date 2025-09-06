John Cena suddenly references top AEW star on WWE SmackDown

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 06, 2025 00:59 GMT
WWE - Clash In Paris - Source: Getty
WWE - Clash In Paris - Source: Getty

John Cena's farewell tour in WWE took him to an important destination for Friday Night SmackDown. He made it even more memorable by dropping a huge reference to a current AEW star.

The aforementioned star, who is considered to be one of John Cena's greatest WWE rivals, is Adam Copeland. The Never Seen 17 opened the September 5 edition of SmackDown. This was his final show in Chicago, Illinois. He addressed the audience of the same city in which he had made his debut 23 years ago by answering Kurt Angle's open challenge. Cena was then confronted by Sami Zayn, who offered to put his newly won WWE United States title on the line against him on his last night on the blue brand.

also-read-trending Trending

The Cenation Leader was ready for a fight and gave the fans a night to cherish forever. He put up a valiant effort in his final chance to win his record-setting sixth US title. However, an interesting spot saw John Cena making a huge reference to Adam Copeland. As Zayn was down in the corner, Cena was on the other side and did Cope's popular taunt before delivering a thunderous spear to him.

Cope and Cena had one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history. Many fans had wanted to see them battle it out one final time before Cena retired. However, due to Cope being an AEW star, the match did not come to fruition, although a report stated that he was considered for a match on the farewell tour.

The Face that Runs the Place even mentioned that while he knew that he would not be able to compete against everybody he aspired to, he still wanted to pay homage to every superstar who had been important to his career. With this reference on SmackDown, the fans have got the sense of the spirit of Cope in John Cena's last run.

Edited by N.S Walia
