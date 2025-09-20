[Watch] Former WWE Women's champion attacked on AEW Debut

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 20:23 GMT
AEW All Out 2025
Former WWE star attacked at AEW All Out 2025

AEW All Out was one of the biggest professional wrestling events of the year. It saw the victory of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage alongside the debut of former WWE star Beth Phoenix, now known as Beth Copeland, in All Elite Wrestling. However, a legendary tag team attacked her following her first appearance in front of The Rated-R Superstar.

FTR laid out a brutal attack on the former WWE Women's Champion in the ring. Beth played a crucial role in Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's victory at All Out against the legendary tag team. She took out Stokely during the match and even distracted Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood with her flashy entrance. Therefore, to seek revenge and to put Copeland in another tough situation, they decided to take out his wife.

Following their loss, Wheeler and Harwood laid a sneak attack on Cage and Copeland. They even handcuffed The Rated-R Superstar to the rope. When Beth Copeland tried to stand up for her husband, FTR laid out a two-on-one assault on her, delivering a Spike Piledriver to the former Divas Champion.

Check out the clip below:

The former WWE Champion was mentally shattered as he watched his wife lying unconscious in the middle of the ring. Following this heinous move, FTR proudly walked out of the ring as the crowd continued to boo the duo.

Beth Phoenix likely to compete in several matches in AEW

Beth Phoenix made her AEW debut with a loud reaction from the fans. Her appearance blew the roof of the Scotiabank Arena, indicating that she still has massive popularity. However, she also appeared to be in pretty good shape, which could mean that she might be signed for several matches in the company.

The former WWE star delivered a wicked spear to Stokely to make it loud and clear that she still has the spirit to compete in the ring. Then she also picked up the FTR ally on her back to take him out of the match to give AEW fans a glimpse of her strength.

There are several dream matches for the former Women's Champion in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the WWE Hall of Famer down the line.

Anugrah Tyagi

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
bell-icon Manage notifications