AEW creates unwanted history after Dynamite this week; Tony Khan reacts

AEW President Tony Khan has reacted to a recent surge in ratings on Dynamite this week.

The February 21, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite was held at BOK Center in Tulsa. This was a star-stacked show with the 2024 Revolution just around the corner. Stars like Jon Moxley, Deonna Purrazzo, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, and many more were in action. Also, Sting and Wardlow's fierce promos caught many eyes.

In the night's main event, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage defeated Hook, RVD, and "Hangman" Adam Page to end the show strongly.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest installment of Dynamite drew an average viewership of 828,000 and was rated 0.29 among the 18-49 demographic.

Expand Tweet

These ratings are up from last week, as the previous week drew 811,000 total viewers.

Despite this week's huge surge in ratings, the Jacksonville-based promotion has hit a negative milestone. This week marks one year since Dynamite has hit one million viewers.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and commented on the recent success of Dynamite. He revealed the flagship show was #1 on Wednesday night.

"Thank you all for making Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite last night on the #1 show on cable/satellite! We appreciate all of you supporting on TBS on Wednesday Nights + TNT on Fridays/Saturdays at this exciting time on the Road to #AEWRevolution on ppv on March 3!" Tony Khan shared.

You can check out the tweet here.

It will be interesting to see if ratings will rise now that the 2024 Revolution is near.

Did you like this week's episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE