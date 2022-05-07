Jim Cornette criticizes AEW for overuse of gimmick matches

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette bashed the number of gimmick matches AEW has had since the promotion's inception.

The Jacksonville-based promotion recently had a Texas Death Match, a Street Fight, and a Ladder Match within a short period.

On a previous edition of his podcast, The Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran discussed gimmick matches in AEW. A listener of the show sent Cornette exact statistics of the same. He said special match types mean nothing, and in three years, they've made everything feel like a routine:

"They might as well just say just everything is no rules and means nothing because almost everything is no rules and does mean nothing. This in, in less than three years, they have killed off and made meaningless and ordinary and routine and blahzay, almost every gimmick match that exists in the wrestling business." (from 07:38 to 08:02)

AEW sure has had plenty of gimmick matches. It'll be interesting to see how the majority of the fanbase feels about them happening at such short intervals.

It isn't the first time Jim Cornette has criticized gimmick matches in AEW

Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the Ladder Match between Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara, which saw the Spanish God lose his TNT Championship.

Speaking on a previous edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated his unhappiness with the use of a ladder wrapped in barbed wire:

"They have the extra special barbed wire ladders. Just because they're in Philadelphia, they want to get the people to chant ECW. So they want to get to people to chant the name of another wrestling promotion. And they want this nineties stupid sh*t. that was way past, played out 15 years ago to still continue."

