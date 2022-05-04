Jim Cornette lambasts recent AEW main event match for using "90's stupid sh**"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was not a fan of last week's AEW Dynamite main event, which saw Sammy Guevara take on Scorpio Sky in a ladder match. He criticized the use of a particular weapon in the bout.

Sky won the TNT Championship from The Spanish God in a grueling contest last Wednesday. The match involved a ladder wrapped in barbed wire, which received varied reactions from fans and critics of the industry.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette had some harsh words to say about the use of the barbed wire ladder in the bout. He stated that the spot solely existed to make the crowd chant "ECW" since the show was in the extreme promotion's place of origin, Philadelphia.

"They have the extra special barbed wire ladders. Just because they're in Philadelphia, they want to get the people to chant ECW. So they want to get to people to chant the name of another wrestling promotion. And they want this nineties stupid sh*t. that was way past, played out 15 years ago to still continue." (5:58-6:24)

It will be interesting to see what is next in store for the former Inner Circle original after losing the TNT Championship.

Jim Cornette is not a fan of the treatment of AEW star Christian Cage

During the same episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality also spoke about AEW's plans for Christian Cage. He stated that he could not comprehend why the former World Heavyweight Champion is still associated with Jungle Boy and Luchasauras.

“Christian is apparently still managing Jungle Boy and [Luchasaurus]. I thought they were starting to turn him on Jungle Boy. Why don’t they wanna turn Christian heel? He was supposed to ‘Out Work Everybody’ and he hasn’t worked since. He’s had one match in the last year and he talks for [Jurassic Express] because Jungle Boy don’t wanna talk and [Luchasaurus] sounds and looks like an idiot”

Christian has rarely been seen inside the squared circle since his early feud with Kenny Omega. It will be interesting to see where he is headed next on AEW programming.

