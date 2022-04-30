AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE Champion laid out, new tag team teased (April 29, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured a bunch of matches fans were eagerly looking forward to. Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland rekindled their iconic rivalry from the indies when they squared off in the qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament.

Apart from that, the much-anticipated face off between Hook and Danhausen would also go down in the episode.

Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland on AEW Rampage

The match on AEW Rampage started with both performers trying to outsmart each other with their quick reversals. Strickland attempted a Suicida on Allin, but the latter countered it into a Stunner for a close count.

Next, the former TNT Champion hit a Top Rope Suicida of his own on Swerve Strickland.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion slowly gained control of the match during the commercial break as he methodically wore down his opponent.

Darby Allin countered Strickland's Kneebar into an Ankle lock, but the latter managed to break out of it by unleashing punches on Allin.

Next, Swerve Strickland took to the top rope, but Darby Allin countered his Swerve Stomp into a Code Red for a two-count. The former TNT Champion attempted a Coffin Drop, but Strickland raised his knees just in time. The former WWE star next hit a brutal superslex on Allin on the outside.

Moments later, Ricky Starks came out to distract Strickland, but Sting took care of him, forcing him to return to the commentary box. However, this was enough to distract Strickland as Allin stole the win via a quick pinfall.

Darby Allin defeated Shane Strickland on AEW Rampage

Grade: B +

In a backstage segment, Shawn Spears sent out a warning to Wardlow, hyping the latter's match on next week's AEW Dynamite against rumored opponent William Morrissey (f.k.a. Big Cass).

Santana & Ortiz quickly took out Chris Jericho, who was present in the commentary box. However, a few officials soon separated them. Moments later, it was confirmed that Jericho would square off against Santana on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Keira Hogan vs. Skye Blue, Trish Adora, Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

The Baddie Section dominated the opening few moments of the match on AEW Rampage as they isolated Skye Blue. Soon, Blue somehow managed to tag in Trish Adora, but the Baddie Section continued to control the match. The TBS Champion was finally tagged in, and she hit the Jaded on Aodra for the win.

Baddie Section defeated Skye Blue, Trish Adora, and Willow Nightingale

Grade: C

Swerve Strickland congratulated Darby Allin for the win in a backstage segment and stated that he would take care of Team Taz.

Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn on AEW Rampage

The Gunn Club member tried to take down The Limitless One, but it just wasn't enough as the latter's physical dominance proved too much for Colten. Austin Gunn interfered and attacked Lee during the commercial break, allowing Colten Gunn to find some momentum in the match.

Back to the live broadcast, Keith Lee charged at Colten Gunn with a couple of body shots and then threw him across to the other side of the ring. Austin Gunn again interfered, though it wasn't effective this time around. The former NXT Champion quickly dropped Colten with a Big Bang Catastrophe for the win.

Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Jeff and Matt Hardy hyped up The Charismatic Enigma's upcoming match against Bobby Fish on AEW Dynamite in a backstage segment. The Undisputed Elite quickly responded to The Hardys' comments, with Bobby Fish vowing to defeat the veteran performer this Wednesday.

Danhausen and Hook face-off on AEW Rampage

Mark Sterling interfered before the two stars could face off and sort out their differences, asking fans if they really wanted to see Hook and Danhausen face off. Just then, Tony Nese appeared from behind and attacked Hook and Danhausen. However, the Team Taz member quickly recovered and took out the former WWE star.

While Danhausen then teased joining forces with Hook, the latter simply walked away, though the crowd cheered for them to team up.

During Gunn Club's backstage interview, the Acclaimed acclaimed that they should team up against their familiar foes in AEW.

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH TV Championship on AEW Rampage

Joe and Beretta shook hands as a mark of respect before the match officially started. Before hitting a brutal chop, the Samoan Submission Machine began unleashing a series of punches on the Best Friends member.

The ROH TV Champion attempted a Suicida, but Trent Beretta countered and hit a Moonsault on Joe on the outside. Just as Beretta was gaining momentum, Samoa Joe took him down with a boot to the face. During the commercial break, the former NXT Champion dominated the proceedings.

Back on the live broadcast, Samoa Joe attempted a powerbomb, but Trent countered it with a dropkick. The Best Friends member took to the top rope, where he dived onto his opponent on the outside. Back in the ring, Beretta hit a suplex and a Tornado DDT for a two-count.

The Samoan Submission Machine soon recovered and laid down his opponent with a powerbomb. The ROH TV Champion hit a picture-perfect Lariat and attempted a Muscle Buster, but Beretta turned it into a pinfall attempt. However, Joe quickly hit the Uranage and caught Beretta in the Rear Choke for the win.

Samoa Joe defeated Trent Beretta on AEW Rampage

Grade: A -

Post-match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring for an interview with Samoa Joe, but they were interrupted by Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt.

Singh made his way out to the ring but was stopped by Orange Cassidy on the entrance ramp. Things soon turned chaotic, with both sides coming to blows. As Lethal and Joe brawled inside the ring, several officials came out to separate them.

This week's AEW Rampage was another fun hour of wrestling, featuring more than one entertaining match. The standout bout of the night was Samoa Joe's ROH TV Title defense against Trent Beretta. Besides, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland's clash is also worth checking out.

Episode Rating: B +

