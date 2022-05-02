"Thought they were starting to turn him"- Jim Cornette on AEW potentially turning former 4-time WWE Champion heel

Jim Cornette has never shied away from criticizing wrestling promotions and their booking decisions. The wrestling legend recently pointed out that he's puzzled about the way AEW hasn't booked a heel turn for Christian Cage yet.

Cage joined AEW as a babyface with his memorable "Out Work Everyone" gimmick, but the veteran is known for being a heel. For example, he betrayed his longtime tag-partner Edge during an episode of RAW IS WAR in 2001.

During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend questioned why Cage was still paired up with Jurassic Express.

“Christian is apparently still managing Jungle Boy and [Luchasaurus]. I thought they were starting to turn him on Jungle Boy. Why don’t they wanna turn Christian heel? He was supposed to ‘Out Work Everybody’ and he hasn’t worked since. He’s had one match in the last year and he talks for [Jurassic Express] because Jungle Boy don’t wanna talk and [Luchasaurus] sounds and looks like an idiot,” Cornette said. (2:54:20)

Saint Wrestling @Saintwrestling1 I need this man to cost Jurassic Express their titles and then turn heel I need this man to cost Jurassic Express their titles and then turn heel https://t.co/UnEChfOnbl

Jim Cornette then took the opportunity to take a jab at both Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.

“I think they [AEW] should just put [Jurassic Express] and [The Young Bucks] in a corner with a trampoline, so they can work s**t out and let the men have the tag team matches,” the former manager suggested. (2:55:31)

Jim Cornette doesn't believe Jungle Boy will break any ground in wrestling at his current pace

During last week's Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the former manager revealed his issues with the young star's booking. According to Cornette, Jungle Boy is not being elevated to his potential.

"I’m afraid he’s played with the Cucamonga kids and their classmates too long," Cornette continued. "And I’m afraid that nobody has sit him down and said ‘You could be a really big f***ing deal if you actually learn to work, and quit doing the f***ing indie bulls*** and get rid of [Luchasaurus].’ I think it may be too late." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Fans might disagree with Cornette, but he has seen the rise and fall of many big wrestling names. He also managed top stars such as Owen Hart, and this experience lends credit to his criticisms.

