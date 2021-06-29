AEW Dark: 15 matches announced, Exciting debuts, Indian wrestler Arjun Singh to compete

AEW offered one of its loaded episode of Dark: Elevation this week, as the show featured several popular names across a 13-match card.

The focus now shifts to the regular AEW Dark broadcast, and the company has confirmed 15 matches for the upcoming episode.

Three noteworthy wrestlers will make their AEW debuts, and two of them are female talents. Newcomers Hyan and Holidead will take on Abadon and Tay Conti, respectively, in singles matches.

Nightmare Factory graduate JDX will also make his AEW debut against the returning Shawn Dean. "The Captain" will wrestle in his first match since March.

AEW could have its sights set TV deal in India, as the company has booked a few Indian wrestlers in recent weeks.

Robo, now known as Jora Johl, has wrestled on Dark this month, and Indian wrestler Arjun Singh will continue the trend on the latest episode. He'll face off against Angelico.

The show will be headlined by a huge six-man tag team match, in which The Dark Order's Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana will battle Private Party, and Jack Evans from the Hardy Family Office.

The Wingmen will also be in action against Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick, and JD Drake will represent the group in a singles match against Frankie Kazarian. Many other top names have also been scheduled to compete.

The full AEW Dark match card for June 29, 2021 is as follows:

Nyla Rose vs. Holidead Julia Hart vs. Ashley D’Amboise Abadon vs. Hyan Angelico vs. Arjun Singh Private Party and Jack Evans vs. Dark Order's Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and Colt Cabana Lee Johnson vs. Vary Morales Wardlow vs. Baron Black Tay Conti vs. Charlette Renegade Shawn Dean vs. JDX Lance Archer vs. Kenny Bengal Sonny Kiss vs. The Blade Frankie Kazarian vs. JD Drake Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Chad Lennex and Zachariah

You can catch the upcoming episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on AEW's YouTube channel.

