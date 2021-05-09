AEW Dark: 9 matches announced; Jungle Boy to face a former Lucha Underground champion and more

As we reported earlier, AEW announced four main events and several other matches for Monday's Dark: Elevation.

The company has now also revealed nine bouts for Tuesday's episode of Dark.

Lance Archer, who closed out last week's show with a win over Luther, returns for a singles match against Angel Fashion.

The Factory will also engage in some six-man tag team action against the alliance of Ryzin, Rick Recon, and Jake Logan.

Former Lucha Underground Champion Marty Casaus will also be back in the AEW ring to face Jungle Boy. Casaus made his AEW debut on Dark a few weeks ago in a losing effort against Brian Cage.

Tuesday we play again at @allelitewrestling !! This time we play with @boy_myth_legend! One at a time I'm gonna turn #AEWDark into the House of Casaus! This is gonna be fun!!



Shall we dive again? What are you wanting to see on Tuesday night? pic.twitter.com/kQwanT1DPu — Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) May 8, 2021

Powerhouse Hobbs has also been announced for the show, and the Team Taz member will face Mike Sydal. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi will wrestle a tag team match against Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray.

The most explosive match on the card will feature Bear Bronson go toe-to-toe with Brian Cage. The clash of monsters is expected to be as hard-hitting as they come.

Big Swole and Red Velvet will continue their partnership as they are booked for a match against MK Twins.

The #MKTwins return for round 2 against Big Swole only this time she'll be tagging with @Thee_Red_Velvet. This match will be fiyah! #AEWDark 🔥🔥😈 pic.twitter.com/BYbn8aPm7q — LuisQ (@LuisQWorks) May 8, 2021

Willow Nightingale, who previously made her AEW debut against Thunder Rosa on Dark, will face another Hispanic wrestler this week in Diamante.

Given below are the matches announced for AEW Dark:

Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts) Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook) Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan vs. Varsity Blonds Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi (w/ "Pretty" Peter Avalon & JD Drake) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis The Factory (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) vs. Mike Sydal Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins

FELLAS GRAB YOUR LADIES, LADIES GRAB YOUR WEAVES!



This is not a dream, so don’t go adjusting the brightness on your screen.



This Tuesday ya baby moms favorite tag team is goin A L L E L I T E 🕺🏾🎉🤪#AEWDark#AEW pic.twitter.com/PKjMNv57Is — Waves & Curls (@WavesandCurlstt) May 8, 2021

You can catch the upcoming episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on AEW's YouTube channel.