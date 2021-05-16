AEW Dark Elevation: 12 matches announced, Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley and more in action

AEW has announced a stacked match card for the upcoming episode of Dark Elevation. The promotion has confirmed several top names for the show.

Dustin Rhodes will return to in-ring action to take on The Factory's Aaron Solow. The Nightmare Family's feud with QT Marshall's breakaway faction will continue, and there could be an explosive post-match segment. QT Marshall is also scheduled to face Baron Black.

Jon Moxley's hot streak continues as he teams up with Eddie Kingston for a match against Danny Limelight and Royce Issacs. It should be noted that Limelight and Moxley had a fantastic main event on the last Dark Elevation.

Lance Archer will lock horns with Bear Bronson and the clash between AEW's big guys promises to be an all-out war.

Jungle Boy, Tay Conti, Leyla Hirsch, Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Acclaimed and Brian Cage have also been announced for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW could add a few more matches to the card, but we have twelve bouts as of this writing.

Here is the updated match card for the AEW Dark Elevation (17th May 2021):

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight & Royce Issacs Leyla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan Robo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (w/ The Factory) Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy Baron Black vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook) Lance Archer (w/ Jake The Snake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett & Kevin Blackwood KiLynn King vs. The Bunny (w/ The Hardy Family Office)

You can check out the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7pm ET.