AEW Dark Elevation: 12 matches announced, Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley and more in action

Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes.
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 19 min ago
News

AEW has announced a stacked match card for the upcoming episode of Dark Elevation. The promotion has confirmed several top names for the show.

Dustin Rhodes will return to in-ring action to take on The Factory's Aaron Solow. The Nightmare Family's feud with QT Marshall's breakaway faction will continue, and there could be an explosive post-match segment. QT Marshall is also scheduled to face Baron Black.

Jon Moxley's hot streak continues as he teams up with Eddie Kingston for a match against Danny Limelight and Royce Issacs. It should be noted that Limelight and Moxley had a fantastic main event on the last Dark Elevation.

Lance Archer will lock horns with Bear Bronson and the clash between AEW's big guys promises to be an all-out war.

Jungle Boy, Tay Conti, Leyla Hirsch, Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Acclaimed and Brian Cage have also been announced for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW could add a few more matches to the card, but we have twelve bouts as of this writing.

Here is the updated match card for the AEW Dark Elevation (17th May 2021):

  1. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight & Royce Issacs
  2. Leyla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova
  3. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan
  4. Robo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
  5. Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow (w/ The Factory)
  6. Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream
  7. Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy
  8. Baron Black vs. QT Marshall (w/ The Factory)
  9. Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
  10. Lance Archer (w/ Jake The Snake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson
  11. The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett & Kevin Blackwood
  12. KiLynn King vs. The Bunny (w/ The Hardy Family Office)

You can check out the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7pm ET.

Published 19 min ago
