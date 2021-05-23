AEW Dark Elevation: 12 matches announced, 'Forbidden Door' is open, NJPW stars to debut, and more

AEW has announced 12 matches for the upcoming episode of Dark Elevation, and as always, many top names are slated to compete on the show.

Four main events will headline AEW Dark Elevation, and the heel alliance of Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page will continue their feud with the Dark Order.

Scorpio Sky is scheduled for a singles match against Alan "5" Angels, while 'All Ego' Ethan Page will take on Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

AEW Dark Elevation will also have some international representation as NJPW's Ren Narita and Rocky Romero will be making their AEW debuts. Romero's match against JD Drake will be one of the main events of the evening. Narita will lock horns with AEW Dark regular Royce Isaacs.

In its Twitter match announcement, AEW noted that the forbidden door would be open on Dark Elevation, and the list of talents scheduled to appear does provide some unique matchups.

Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Nyla Rose, and Abadon will also wrestle in singles matches for the women's division on AEW Dark Elevation.

Given below is the match card for the AEW Dark Elevation episode on 23rd May 2021

Main Event #1: Scorpio Sky (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels

JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero Royce Isaacs vs. Ren Narita

Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D'Amboise

QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) vs. Robo

Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Robyn Renegade

Matt Hardy (w/ Hardy Family Office) vs. Fuego Del Dol

Leila Grey vs. Abadon

Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia

Tay Conti vs. Queen Aminata

You can watch the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7 pm ET. Don't forget to check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's detailed post-show results and analysis.