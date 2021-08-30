AEW Dark: Elevation - 9 matches confirmed, tricky opponent for Brian Cage, new tag teams, and more

AEW has announced nine matches for the upcoming episode of Dark: Elevation and the headliner of the evening will see Sammy Guevara team up with his best friend Fuego Del Sol for the first time.

Del Sol recently received a full-time contract and will be looking to pick up only his second ever AEW win when he teams up with Sammy to take on Luther and Serpentico of Chaos Project.

Brian Cage will compete in a singles match against Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Bowens does not fall into the category of wrestlers that Brian Cage regularly squashes on Dark, and the tag team wrestler could pose a tricky challenge to the former FTW Champion.

How much offense will Anthony Bowens be able to deliver during the match? Fans should be prepared for a few twists!

Dante Martin's rise in AEW has been genuinely phenomenal to watch as he is now one of the first names to get booked every week on Elevation and Dark. The Top Flight member's goal would be to continue the recent hot run of form when he takes on Adam Grace.

Matt Hardy will be in Jora Johl's corner for the Indian wrestler's contest against Kal Herro. Daniel Garcia could be in for an easy payday as he is slated for a match against AEW debutant Tylor Sullivan.

AEW confirms four women's matches, including a tag team grudge match

Last week, @SwoleWorld & @TheJuliaHart challenged @DiamanteLAX to find a partner for a tag team match. Diamante revealed her partner to be none other than @NylaRoseBeast! This tag match goes down on #AEWDarkElevation this Monday at 7/6c - https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/BPvJdauGMw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Elsewhere on the card, Emi Sakura is set to take on Ashley D'Amboise, while another scheduled singles match will have Thunder Rosa and Laynie Luck battle it out in the ring. Hikaru Shida will also be in action against Heather Reckless, and the former AEW Women's Champion is the favorite to extend her winning streak.

AEW has also booked a massive women's tag team match to complement the ongoing feud between Diamante and Big Swole.

The Hispanic star will form a first-time alliance with Nyla Rose for a high-profile showdown against the duo of Big Swole and Julia Hart.

Given below is the updated match card for the 26th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation-

Jora Johl (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro Chaos Project vs. Sammy Guevara & Fuego Del Sol Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens Nyla Rose & Diamante vs. Julia Hart & Big Swole Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise Dante Martin vs. Adam Grace Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Reckless Daniel Garcia vs. Tylor Sullivan

You can check out Episode #26 of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7 pm ET.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry