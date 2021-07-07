Create
AEW Dark Results - Star picks up first win after 34 losses, Major upset, Big Waiting Room segment (6th July 2021) 

AEW stacked up this week's episode of Dark with 17 matches that featured a healthy balance of new and established talent.

Ahead of the company's 'Road Rager' Dynamite special, AEW offered a massive match card with a runtime of two hours, in stark contrast to last night's Elevation show.

In addition to the extensive in-ring action, AEW Dark also had another Waiting Room segment with Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela burying their differences and getting back together. The Bad Boy even worked the crowd with a teaser of a heel turn before embracing his tag team partner.

One of the biggest takeaways from Dark was Fuego Del Sol's first career win in AEW after 34 losses. It's been a long time coming, but Alabama's favorite luchador is finally in the winner's column.

Elsewhere, Wheeler Yuta also picked up an upset win over Ryan Nemeth. The NJPW Strong regular could ideally kickstart a brief Dark program with Nemeth and The Wingmen.

AEW Dark felt like a complete show this week as the company took a slight detour from its routine booking decisions.

On that note, here are the results of AEW Dark Episode 96 (6th July 2021):

  1. Lance Archer w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts def. Ryan Mantell
  2. Aaron Solow & QT Marshall w/ Nick Comoroto def. Terrell & Terence Hughes
  3. Abadon def. Natalia Markova
  4. Matt Sydal w/ Mike Sydal def. Carlie Bravo
  5. The Blade w/ Matt Hardy & The Bunny def. Tre Lemar
  6. Bear Bronson w/ Bear Boulder def. Big Trouble Bishop
  7. Fuego Del Sol & Marko Stunt def. Baron Black & Ryzin
  8. Kris Statlander def. Viva Van
  9. The Varsity Blonds w/ Julia Hart def. Zachariah & Chad Lennex w/ Dustin Rhodes
  10. Angelico def. Prince Kai
  11. Wheeler Yuta def. Ryan Nemeth w/ The Wingmen
  12. Shawn Spears & Wardlow def. Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo
  13. Tay Conti def. KiLynn King
  14. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Alan "5" Angels & Preston "10" Vance) def. Chandler Hopkins, Dean Alexander, Will Allday & Jason Hotch
  15. Jack Evans w/ Matt Hardy & Angelico def. Mike Sydal w/ Matt Sydal
  16. Red Velvet def. Asho
  17. Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston def. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther)

You can check out the full AEW Dark episode here:

