AEW DARK Results: Anthony Ogogo devastates his opponent, 28-year-old star returns, Legendary tag team scores an impressive win   

AEW DARK Ep 144 took place last night on the promotion's YouTube channel. Unlike most weeks, the show only featured nine action-packed matches instead of the usual 11.

AEW DARK Opener: Kris Statlander vs. Avery Breaux

Kris Statlander began the match well in control, gaining the upper hand over Breaux.

Avery seemed to gain momentum at one stage, only for Statlander to deliver a mean Electric-Chair Drop. The two athletes went back and forth for the rest of the match, but the intergalactic star proved too much for Breaux to handle in the end.

Kris Statlander ended the bout with a devastating Big Bang Theory.

Winner: Kris Statlander.

Grade: B, a fairly decent match, Statlander clearly sent a message to Ruby Soho.

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker vs. Eli Isom and T.U.G. Cooper

The Sports Entertainers made their way to AEW DARK with a lengthy promo, including throwing insults aimed at Isom and Cooper.

Menard and Parker heavily dominated the early stages of the match, flooring Isom time and again. As soon as T.U.G. Cooper was allowed into the bout, the two Sports Entertainers quickly ended the match.

The Jericho Apreciation Society members rounded off the match with their signature Double Elevated DDT.

Winner: Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

Grade: C+, a great example of Sports Entertainment.

A.Q.A. vs. Brittany Jade

The two young stars began the match with steady and calculated back-and-forth lock-ups.

Jade would eventually gain momentum after avoiding A.Q.A.'s corner attack. The star would then counter, delivering her corner diving forearm and bulldog combo. Brittany ended up regaining momentum, only for A.Q.A. to counter with a flurry of clotheslines and a slingblade.

A.Q.A. got the victory with a striking Swinging-Neckbreaker.

Winner: A.Q.A.

Grade: C, the two stars seemed awkward around each other, and both have potential to be much better.

Lee Moriarty vs. Alan "5" Angels

The two high-flyers began the AEW DARK bout with some traditional wrestling with lock-ups and holds.

Lee Moriarty seemed to dominate Angels for most of their lock-up, but exhibited out-of-character heel behaviour. After provoking the Dark Order member, Moriarty lost the upper-hand after a flurry of running flips.

As the bout continued, the Tyga-Style master opted to use a number of underhanded tricks. At the height of the match, Alan attempted an Avalanche Spanish Fly but unfortunately botched the landing, opening a glaring weak spot.

Moriarty then delivered the Border City Stretch to submit Angels and take the victory.

Winner: Lee Moriarty.

Grade: B+, Moriarty seems to have opted for more aggression to finally prove himself.

Sonny Kiss vs. Charlie Bravo

Sonny Kiss returned to AEW DARK after a month away from in-ring action. Kiss began the bout strongly, knocking down Bravo with a single blow and then continuing for a mounted beatdown.

Charlie Bravo seemed visibly upset as the star reacted aggressively, turning the match into a brief brawl. Kiss then gained the upperhand, picking Bravo up over his head to toss the star down before he could land a diving attack. After going back and forth, Bravo failed to regain the upperhand, suffering an explosive suicide dive from Kiss.

Sonny Kiss delivered an impressive Split-Legged Moonsault to capture the win.

Winner: Sonny Kiss.

Grade: A, an highly entertaining match, Kiss reminded fans why he's currently signed to AEW.

Robyn Renegade vs Vickie Dreamboat

Renegade began the AEW DARK match with a shocking stomp to Dreamboat's face. Robyn continued to dominate her opponent, before her boasting allowed Vickie to unleash a roll-up on the star.

Dreamboat's upperhand was quickly lost as Renegade regained the advantage with pure aggression. Even after a failed moonsault, Dreamboat failed to maintain dominance.

After an obvious twin-switch-a-roo, Robyn Renegade scored the victory after reverses Dreamboat's finisher.

Winner: Robyn Renegade.

Grade: C+, a fairly short but concise bout that continued to develop a story behind the Renegade Sisters.

"The Guvnor" Anthony Ogogo vs. Trenton Storm

Ogogo gained the upperhand early after a waistlock hold. The star then continued to lay the beat down on Storm.

After dominating Trenton, the star briefly got the upperhand over Ogogo, even delivering a massive superkick. The Guvnor quickly regained dominance, wearing Storm down with multiple European Uppercuts. Ogogo then trapped Trenton between the ropes and knocked the star down with a devastating body blow.

Anthony Ogogo opted to deliver the Tower of London shortly after the bout, regardless of his win.

Winner: Anthony Ogogo.

Grade: B+, Ogogo's return to AEW DARK could signal his eventual return to Dynamite and Rampage. The Guvnor is clearly in better shape than before.

Leva Bates vs. Kiah Dream

Bates began the match with a headlock takeover after Dream stole her glasses. Unfortunately, while the ref turned his head, Kiah gouged Bate's eye to gain the upperhand.

The two athletes spent the remainder of the bout trading blows before The Librarian gained the upperhand and scored a roll-up victory.

Winner: Leva Bates.

Grade: C, an all-round awkward bout, but fans of Bates will likely be glad to see the star return.

AEW DARK Main Event: Roppongi Vice vs. The Wingmen

The Wingmen began with a shocking attack on Roppongi Vice before the match could even begin, resulting in an outside brawl.

After initially having the upperhand, Rocky Romero would be the first of the two to reverse. Roppongi Vice then regained the upperhand, moving the match back into the ring. JD Drake would soon interfere, turning the tide of the match yet again.

The tag-team match would soon become a pseudo-three-on-two with JD Drake interfering at every opportunity he'd get. Luckily for Roppongi Vice, Orange Cassidy would distract Drake long enough for Romero to take him out and then finish off Ryan Nemeth.

The duo picked up the win after their impressive tag-finisher, ending the episode of AEW DARK.

Winners: Roppongi Vice.

Grade: A, an impressive match to end AEW DARK with. Both teams seemed legitimate throughout the match.

