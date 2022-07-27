AEW DARK Results: PAC defends the All-Atlantic Championship, recently released WWE Superstar in action, top star makes impressive debut (26 July 2022)

AEW DARK kicked off last night with quite the match card, firing up fans for tonight's Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite.

With some of the most promising stars on the roster and the All-Atlantic Championship on the line, how explosive was last night's show?

Continue reading as we break down and grade last night's matches in this week's AEW DARK Results.

AEW DARK Opener: Kiera Hogan vs. Allie Recks

Kiera Hogan began the bout strongly, attacking Allie Recks before the star reversed Hogan's offense. Recks maintained the upper hand until The Baddie Squad member hit a kick and brutally attacked Allie. Hogan then finished Recks with a brutal Roundhouse Kick, capturing the first victory on AEW DARK.

Winner: Kiera Hogan.

Grade: C+, a brief match that managed to make Hogan look better in the ring than she has before.

Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth of The Wingmen

Alex Reynolds began the bout strongly, but Ryan Nemeth gained the upper hand. Unfortunately for The Wingman, some extended taunting cost him the upper hand, resulting in Reynolds getting the upper hand.

The two continued as the bout became more back-and-forth, with Reynold capitalizing on Nemeth's arrogance while The Wingman employed underhanded tactics to get the upper hand. Nemeth then hit a massive Pendulum DDT, but despite a near-fall, more posturing cost him the upper hand.

Reynolds then reversed Nemeth's offense, hitting him with a running knee. The star climbed to the top rope, hitting an Avalanche Stunner on Nemeth, firmly securing his victory.

Winner: Alex Reynolds.

Grade: B, a decent bout, and yet another chapter in The Dark Order x The Wingmen AEW DARK feud.

Marina Shafir vs. Tracy Nyxx

Marina Shafir began the bout by gaining the upper hand. The former MMA fighter continued to pressure Tracy Nyxx, capturing her in various submissions. Nyxx hit Shafir with a body shot, reversed as she rolled Nyxx into her finisher Greedy, picking up a submission victory on AEW DARK.

Winner: Marina Shafir.

Grade: C, an awkward match as both athletes fumbled around each other.

SlimJ vs. Blake Li

SlimJ kicked off the match strongly, getting Blake Li into a hold before the star reversed the offense into a Hip Toss. Slim then mustered some offense and aggressively attacked Li without letting up.

Li finally got the upper hand and hit SlimJ into three different turnbuckles. Unfortunately for QT Marshall's protege, Slim countered a running turnbuckle kick, spelling the end for the star.

SlimJ then hit an impressive Twisted Heelkick before transitioning into Kazudora Flatliner, followed by an STF to get the win during his AEW DARK debut.

Winner: SlimJ.

Grade: B, an interesting match-up between the two stars.

Julia Hart of The House of Black vs. Renee Michelle

Julia Hart quickly performed a side-step and tripped Renee Michelle before brutally pulling her hair. Hart continued her assault, tossing her opponent out of the ring. Michelle briefly gained the upper hand, but the House of Black member wormed out of her offense. Hart viciously attacked Renee, ending her assault with a devastating submission to secure her victory.

Winner: Julia Hart.

Grade: B, as Hart embraces her darker side, the young star finally seems to have found her footing.

Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando

The two athletes began the clash evenly, with both Cole Karter and Mike Orlando challenging the other with impressive moves. Before long, Karter began an aggressive assault on Orlando, locking the star into a chin lock.

Mike Orlando swung momentum into his favor with a gigantic Back Drop followed by a flurry of Clotheslines. Unfortunately for the star, as he attempted a 10-Count-Punch, Karter reversed his offense, tossing the star from the turnbuckle.

Karter then hit a smooth 450 Splash, taking Orlando out indefinitely to score his first AEW DARK victory.

Winner: Cole Karter.

Grade: B+, a brief but interesting match between two talented stars.

Angelo Parker of the JAS vs. Cameron Steward

Angelo Parker wasted no time, quickly picking up the upper hand against Cameron Steward. The two stars taunted each other, employing mind games to get the upper hand.

Unfortunately for Cameron, Parker wasn't amused by his antics, resulting in some aggressive offense from the star. Cool Hand Ang then tossed Steward, followed by a Jumping Elbow to the head, ending with an Elevated DDT.

Winner: Angelo Parker.

Grade: C+, despite the bout being another squash match, the Jericho Appreciation Society continues to dominate the roster.

Ari Daivari w/SlimJ vs. Blake Christian

Ari Daivari quickly turned the match in his favor, getting Blake Christian into a painful submission. The star then managed to worm his way out of the submission, turning the tide of the match in his favor, before hitting a Handstand Springboard Enzuigiri.

Unfortunately for Blake, a distraction from SlimJ would draw him away long enough for Daivari to regain the upper hand and brutally assault the star. Later in the bout, Christian regained the upper hand, hitting a devastating Frogsplash. Slim J then yet again interfered, costing Blake the match.

Daivari then finished Christian with a Ripcord Lariat, ending the bout with a Frogsplash of his own. Shortly after, the former WWE Superstar introduced his new client, SlimJ, who wrestled earlier on AEW DARK.

Winner: Ari Daivari.

Grade: B+, a promising AEW DARK segment, and the formation of a new faction that could make an impact.

Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon w/Ryan Nemeth of The Wingmen

Ryan Nemeth quickly grabbed Dante Martin's foot, briefly allowing Peter Avalon to get the upper hand. Before long, the 21-year-old hit back, employing his impressive agility. However, Avalon capitalized on a botched Dropkick, hitting a Deathvalley Driver to get a near fall.

Later in the match, Martin turned the match back in his favor despite Nemeth continuously interrupting. A shocking Tornado DDT-reversal from Avalon then nearly granted the star the victory. Avalon then failed to hit another Deathvalley Driver, followed by a failed running attack toward Dante Martin, resulting in the star falling out of the ring.

Martin then hit an explosive Suicide Dive, followed by a Nose Dive back inside the ring, claiming another victory on AEW DARK.

Winner: Dante Martin.

Grade: B+, a decent clash, Avalon even managed to look good during the match despite losing.

AEW DARK Main Event: PAC (C) vs. LJ Cleary for the All-Atlantic Championship

AEW DARK's main event again took place outside of the promotion, as PAC defended his belt in Ireland's OTT promotion.

The two athletes kicked off the AEW DARK main event with a flurry of back-and-forth holds, as the two stars seemed to be getting a feel of each other. After quite a tussle, LJ Cleary gained the upper hand, dropping the champion onto the floor. PAC soon regained momentum, utilizing his speed and agility to maintain control.

Later in the bout, Cleary finally turned the momentum in his favor after suffering an extended beating from the champion. Despite a reversal from PAC, the challenger continued his assault, delivering a powerful Neckbreaker and getting a nearfall.

PAC then reversed a running attack from Cleary again, setting the star up for a diving attack. The challenger reversed yet again, hitting a massive Superplex. The star then hit two consecutive Canadian Destroyers, nearly getting the win. PAC reversed the offense, locking Cleary into The Brutalizer and picking up the last-minute victory.

Winner: PAC (C).

Grade: A, quite a match to end AEW DARK with another victory to make PAC seem even more legitimate as a champion.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far